Spirit of Miami

Soul of Miami Avenue – at 62nd Street and 12th Avenue – was unveiled as a new street name June 17, 2022, at the Liberty Square housing complex in Liberty City. The event doubled as a Juneteenth celebration emceed by NBC6 anchor Jawan Strader, featuring gospel music, free food and the formal presentation of $350,000 from the Related Philanthropic Foundation. The funding will cover summer camp expenses at nearby nonprofits for children and youth living in Liberty Square; Related is the master developer of the reimagined 60-acre complex. Representatives from the company were joined at the event by families who live there, along with members of Miami-Dade County government, State Rep. James Bush III and other community leaders.

 (Marjorie Vitalherne)
Inspire

