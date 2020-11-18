Bianca Marcof
Miami Times Contributor
Dr. Steve Gallon III, vice chair of the board of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, collapsed shortly after delivering a speech during his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday morning.
As the District 1 representative stepped away from the podium with a water bottle in hand, he fainted in front of the first row of seats and collapsed onto the floor unconscious. People gasped and rushed to his aid before paramedics arrived to take him out of the district’s auditorium.
Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who was present at the ceremony, said Gallon’s family told him that he regained consciousness, was alert and wanted to be back at the auditorium, “so that is all very good news.”
At press time, it had not yet been revealed what caused the collapse. Gallon was reportedly transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to television reports, he says he's feeling fine and expects to return to work Wednesday.
Gallon was reelected to vice chair during the ceremony, which was livestreamed, and Perla Tabares Hantman was also reelected as chair. Newly elected school board members that were sworn in were Lucia Baez-Geller, Christi Fraga and Luisa Santos.