Aalayah Eastmond, a Parkland, Fla. activist, holding megaphone, leads the crowd in a call-and-response at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, during protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. “I unapologetically speak out for Black people and I no longer bite my tongue. ... I found myself doing that a lot at (Stoneman Douglas), being the only Black girl in my classes.”