Marleine Bastien could soon leave her post as executive director of Family Action Network Movement after announcing on Friday a run for Miami-Dade County Commission District 2.
The longtime activist and social worker, known for leading anti-gentrification rallies and pushing for the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Miami’s immigrant families, said she is grooming young leaders to staff FANM during her campaign.
Bastien, one of seven residents who submitted qualifying documents for the county commission seat, joins a growing list of candidates that includes the well-respected principal of Northwestern Senior High School, Wallace Aristide, who is already garnering much support from the community.
Three of the seven have withdrawn from the race, including current District 2 Commissioner Jean Monestime’s predecessor – Dorrin Delano Rolle, who died last April, leaving four vying for the seat.
Monestime, the first Haitian American to hold the seat and chair the commission, will reach his term limit next year after serving since 2010. While he advocated to secure funding and programs to revitalize the communities he represents, Bastien was working overtime to establish FANM over the last 20 years with a similar impact, but without the county’s budget power.
For more than three decades, Bastien has served residents in District 2 and beyond by providing social services through various roles she occupied in the community. She is a founding board member of Catalyst Miami, the Florida Immigration Coalition (FLIC) and the Miami Climate Alliance – three issues-based groups that serve the people’s needs.
Wanting to serve in another capacity, Bastien decided to join the crowded race for county commission, believing she will have much greater impact there.
“Last election we saw that people showed up to make their voices heard, but their voices weren’t taken into consideration,” Bastien told The Miami Times. “We need leaders who will listen to the community and work with them to practice inclusive and participatory development. Leaders who have boots on the ground and know the issues in the community.”
Hoping to get ahead of the other candidates, Bastien rallied support from prominent leaders like Paola Pierre, past chairman of the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce; Rep. Marie Woodson; Maria Rodriguez, FLIC executive director; andDale Holness, county commissioner for Broward’s District 9, who is now running to fill the late Alcee Hastings’ seat.
“Over the many years that I’ve known Marleine, she’s been a champion for the people. She’s not afraid to take on a fight,” said Holness, who is also a member of South Florida’s Black Prosperity Alliance. “She’ll ensure that the government is responsive to the people. I could think of no one better to fill this role.”
Though several community leaders have already vowed to support Bastien, she is still up against three powerful candidates with a reputation for service.
Josaphat “Joe” Celestin, a politician who previously served as North Miami’s mayor from 2001-2005 with a community center named after him, has also thrown his hat into the race. Celestin is known as the country’s first Haitian American mayor to lead a sizable city.
William “DC” Clark, former owner of Afro-In Books & Things and a retired firefighter, believes his experience organizing alumni associations for Miami’s Black high schools plus years of advocating for community issues is enough to land him the support he’d need to secure the seat.
Aristide, who has the potential to sway many votes in his favor, is a longtime educator who migrated from Haiti and the Bahamas. He has been the principal of Northwestern for a little more than a decade. Both he and his brother William Aristide – former principal at Booker T. Washington Senior High School – are beloved members of the community and praised for pushing academic achievement at two historically Black high schools.
Wallace Aristide turned what was labeled a “dropout factory” into a beacon of hope for students by encouraging them to not only succeed on the field, but also in the classroom. Under his leadership, Northwestern swiftly earned an “A” grade title after 12 consecutive years of high failure rates among students.
Already, his campaign has raised nearly $30,000, putting him at an early financial advantage. Bastien comes in second for fundraising, with Clark trailing behind.
Local political consultant Christopher Norwood said he’s not surprised.
“[The Aristides] are both well-loved in the African American and Haitian American community,” he said. “You would expect that he would have the ability to fundraise … in fact, he has raised more funds than the other candidates combined.”
Despite this, Norwood thinks the election is fair game, and is torn because those who he considers friends have decided to run for the same seat.
“Needless to say, if I were in a fight for freedom, justice and equality, and DC Clark was to my left and Marlein Bastien was on my right, I would stand up straighter and march a little bit harder to catch up,” he added.
Monestime, who once accused Rolle of spreading divisiveness, is recognized for bridging a gap and fostering peace among the Haitian American and African American communities for the last 11 years.
The District 2 commissioner presides over North Miami, North Miami Beach, Biscayne Gardens, parts of Opa-locka, Little Haiti and Liberty City.
For some residents, the ideal candidate should be equipped to continue bridging that gap between the communities, and acting on behalf of their interests.
Elizabeth Jeanty – executive director of the Haitian American Historical Society, former 2019 candidate for North Miami city clerk and host of “The Power of Women” radio show on WLQY 1320 AM – said that means electing another Haitian American to fill the seat, expressing a preference for Bastien.
“She’s been a trailblazer and fighting for so many issues, and not just in the Haitian community,” said Jeanty. “[Women] are involved in so many things and oftentimes we barely get a seat at the table. As a woman, and one that has been in the community for so long, I think she deserves to have the support from all of us.”
Jeanty, who is familiar with Bastien’s work at FANM, credits her dedication to organizing and social change for Miami’s advancing communities, and labels her a “poto mitan,” a Haitian Creole term meaning pillar of the community.
Though Bastien seems to be the only female candidate officially running for the seat, sources say Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, a Miami-Dade County school board member and former state representative, also has her sights on the commission.
As a prominent leader in the Black community with a lengthy résumé and a reputation that speaks for itself, Bendross-Mindingall would instantly alter the dynamics of the race, becoming an immediate front-runner and the likely candidate to beat.
And the competitive race may get even more crowded, according to political activist Rulx “Ringo” Cayard, who said at least eight people have their eyes on the seat, excluding those who withdrew.
“The reality is that you have so many candidates and only one seat,” Cayard told The Miami Times. “I can say that a good 30% of this election’s results will be determined by what the candidates have done for the community during the pandemic.”
Like Norwood, Cayard shares a friendship with the four candidates and said it's too soon to tell who will make it to the runoff.
“Someone who I may think is best for the community now may not be six months down the line,” he added, explaining that the upcoming municipal elections in North Miami may play a role in what happens next.
Yet, Bastien and her team remain optimistic.
“If you feel like you can compare your [track record] to my mother’s and you can say ‘I’m doing more,’ then by all means stay in the race,” said Bastien’s youngest son, Tarik, at the event. “But if that’s not the case, put [your résumé] in your pocket.”
Monestime's office did not respond to requests for comment.