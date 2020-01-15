First-grader MaKynLee Elise will ride along in a two-seater BMW convertible for her debut appearance in Liberty City’s 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.
The Miami 6-year-old recently started a local nonprofit that targets oral health disparity in inner cities and will be one of the newest additions to the Liberty City parade on Monday, Jan. 20.
“When she was 1-year-old I started teaching her how to clean her mouth because her god father was a registered dental hygienist,” her mother Princess Wright said.
As MaKynLee grew, Wright said she began to notice her daughter’s interests were unlike most girls her age.
“MaKynLee didn’t want to play with Barbies, she wanted to play with dental impressions,” her mother recalled.
Wright said it was her daughter’s passion to give back to others combined with her passion for oral healthcare that led MaKynLee to develop the idea to provide toothbrushes and other oral care supplies to kids who were less fortunate.
In September 2019, MaKynLee’s dream to give back to others became a reality when she secured the ownership and operation to her official nonprofit organization, Wash Your Mouth 4 M.E.
Since launching, MakynLee’s nonprofit has already participated in a number of events in part of the organization’s effort to provide oral health care products and services to inner city children at no cost.
Colgate has partnered with MaKynLee’s nonprofit, Wash Your Mouth 4 M.E., for this year’s MLK Day Parade in support of her initiative to promote dental hygiene to kids.
During the parade, Colgate’s “Bright Smiles, Bright Future” mobile will follow close behind MaKynLee as she rides in the convertible beamer, Wright said.
This year, the theme of unity will kick off Miami’s 43rd Annual MLK Day Parade, MLK Parade and Family Festival Committee Secretary Denise Stewart said.
The signature parade starts at 11 a.m. along a planned 2.5 hour route running from Northwest 54th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue to Northwest 32nd Avenue in Liberty City.
This year, more than 100 entries are expected to participate in the parade’s route that stretches 8 miles of deemed sacred ground where King once traveled during his frequent visits to the area.
Held in the Miami neighborhood of Liberty City, the first MLK Parade was launched in 1977 by educator, social justice and equality advocate, Preston W. Marshall Jr. Today, the parade is nationally recognized as the oldest and largest King celebration in the U.S.
Not only does the parade represent a significant celebration in our country’s history, but it also serves as a cultural staple in the civil rights movement for the community.
The parade will include, corporate floats; federal, state, and local officials; police and military units; historic pioneers; high school and college marching bands; dance and drill teams; equestrians; classic and exotic cars; motorcycles; trade unions; historic Miami-Dade transit buses; and civic, church, community and veteran groups.
Big Dreams For Kids/Florida Football League, Voices of Change, LifePage and Circle of Kids Zone are some of the local youth organizations who will appear on floats during the parade.
In addition, there will be a variety of activities, entertainment and local vendors featured prior to and throughout the festival. Listed, is a closer look of what spectators can expect at this year’s celebration.
Pre-Parade Activities:
37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day 5K Run and Fitness Walk presented by Progressive Officers Club of Miami-Dade County
-Begins at 8 a.m. at the MLK Plaza Metrorail Station: 6205 NW 27th Ave.
-Participant numbers and T-shirts must be picked up at the race site between 6:30 a.m.- 7:45 a.m.
-Entry fees: $25 adults, ages 15 and older. $15 youth, ages 14 and younger.
Coexist Covenant Ceremony
-Begins at 10 a.m. at the parade starting point.
-Featuring a unity celebration with different leaders of faith.
-To include: covenant signing; national anthem performed by military band; blessing of the community by clergy of various traditions followed by entertainment leading up to the start of the parade.
Family Festival Activities:
Noon to 5 p.m. at the MLK Memorial Park, 6000 NW 32nd Court.
Soundtrack of Our Lives, presented by Cox Media on the WEDR 99 JAMZ
-Main stage: International recording artists and top DJs will host the Soundtrack of Our Lives on the main stage, laying down a spectrum of music genres from R&B; Soul; Jazz; Reggae; Rap; Salsa; Merengue; Hip-Hop; Rake-n-Scrape; Soca; Reggaeton and Compas.
-Cultural Stage: Live music, dance and theater will be performed on the Cultural stage with artworks on display.
Children's Village sponsored by Miami Parks and Recreation
-For children 5-14, Children’s Village will have interactive games, athletic challenges and other activities that will offer kids a deeper exploration of MLK history.
Marketplace
-Vendors will sample a variety of products in the marketplace, including clothing; cosmetics; oils; books; jewelry; tropical plants; herbs; spices; natural products; arts and crafts and more.
Food Corner:
-Local restaurants, food trucks and grocers will staff the ‘Food Corner. This fan favorite is a crowd unifier and an impactful economic element that samples a variety of menus from soul food to Louisiana Creole to traditional dishes from the Caribbean.
On the menu: African falafel fritters; Brazilian espetinhos; African-American barbecue; Trinidadian doubles and roti; Jamaican patties, jerk ribs and chicken; Cuban arepas; Bahamian conch fritters; Haitian griot; Mexican tamales; Dominican empanadas; fried plantains; boiled peanuts; roasted corn and coconut water.
Participating food vendors: Pop's Frozen Treats; Bust It Down Grill House; Mr. Boneless; Sweet Mini Donuts; TLC, Chunky Conch; Good Eaz; Waffles on the Go; Chill N Grill Smokehouse; Dukes and Dingle Food Truck and Catering; Teechars Catering; Auntie Souse; Zigster's Fish Fry; Pro's Catering; Big Daddy Conch; Roy's Kitchen and Bar B Que; Harpo's Seafood and Meek's Catering.