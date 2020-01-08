Alfredo Ramirez was joined by his family, Mayor Carlos Gimenez and retiring police director Juan Perez as he was named Miami-Dade Police Department director Wednesday morning.
Miami-Dade Police Department livestreamed the mayor appoint the former police deputy director as the county’s top cop in front of a crowd of community leaders, groups and citizens at police headquarters in Doral.
“I am extremely humbled by this opportunity to lead this agency and continue the legacy of my predecessors,” Ramirez said.
Gimenez said his consideration to appoint Ramirez as the next police director was already determined five years ago, which made the decision unanimous among he and his deputy mayors.
“We noticed Freddy four or five years ago when we were doing our analysis on the department,” Gimenez said. “I knew that when Juan was retiring that Freddy would be the next director.”
Perez has worked alongside Ramirez in the department and expressed that he is confident in his colleague’s ability to successfully lead the department.
“It’s not about big shoes to fill folks; this department is ready to move forward,” he said. “I have no doubt that this community will continue to succeed.”
Gimenez echoed Perez’s praise of Ramirez as the right man for the job.
“With a strong background, Freddy will be a great director for the Miami-Dade Police Department,” Gimenez said.
Ramirez has worked as deputy director for the past two years and has led the Miami-Dade Public Safety Training Institute in the Division of Psychological Services and Strategic Planning, the mayor told the crowd.
Before that, the University of Miami alumni has worked nearly 20 years in law enforcement. Ramirez has experience from multiple police department divisions including narcotics and homicide bureaus. He was also a deputy director in various positions including criminal investigations.
As a husband and father, Ramirez emphasized family values and said that his top priority as director is to keep his officers and community safe.
He thanked his family, the mayor, former police director and the community for their support in transitioning to his new role as director.
“I look forward to working with all of you to achieve our goals,” Ramirez said.