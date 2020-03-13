The mayor of the city of Miami has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting with a Brazilian senior official who was also in close proximity to President Donald Trump.
Mayor Francis Suarez said in a Friday statement that he was not feeling any symptoms, but he said anyone who shook hands with him or was close to him since Monday should self-isolate for 14 days.
“I feel completely healthy and strong,” Suarez said in the statement. “However, I am doing the responsible thing by working with the county’s health department to take every precaution to ensure that not only my family is healthy, but everyone I have come in contact with is healthy as well.”
Florida politicians such as U.S. Sen. Rick Scott had expressed concerns about coming into contact with the Brazilian president’s press secretary Fábio Wajngarten, who tested positive after joining Bolsonaro in a visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last weekend.
Scott and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez both said they would be self-isolating. Scott said he did not feel ill and was told he did not need to be tested. Gimenez told The Miami Herald Friday that he had taken a test, which came out as negative.
Suarez said he would remain isolated while he continues to work remotely.
In a videotaped address posted on Twitter on Thursday, Suarez said he had been in the same room as the infected official during the Brazilian president’s visit Monday and Tuesday in South Florida. But he said he did not believe he had any personal contact with the press secretary.
Here is my statement regarding my decision to self-quarantine: pic.twitter.com/zKAmOXIB2Q— Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) March 12, 2020
Florida’s Department of Health reported a caseload of more than 40 people with COVID-19 early Friday, including two deaths. Most appear to be travel-related, but in more than a dozen cases, the source of infection was not immediately clear.
Officials continued to cancel major sporting events such as the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, an IndyCar race car event held in the streets along the picturesque waterfront.
But some shows were apparently still going on: The Adrienne Arsht Center notified patrons via email they would issue no refunds and would continue with the weekend’s performances of “Hamilton,” even as other events shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The theater’s decision came even after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday recommended the practice of “social distancing,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared an emergency and Broadway in New York City said it would “go dark.”
Hamilton actor Jon Viktor Corpus, who plays John Laurens in the traveling show, called the approach “disgraceful” in a Twitter reply to a Miami Herald post about it Thursday night.
“I’m in the show. It’s disgraceful,” Corpus tweeted. “The major concern is that the demographic of people most severely affected (by COVID-19) is the same demographic that comes to see our show.”