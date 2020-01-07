Miami-Dade County can expect a new police director Wednesday, according to the mayor's office.

Mayor Gimenez will appoint the new police director for the Miami-Dade Police Department on Wednesday morning at the county police headquarters in Doral.

There is no word yet on who will replace the director, or if a Black officer will take the position.

The naming of a new director comes as current Director Juan J. Perez is set to retire after nearly 30 years on the force.

On Dec. 20, The Miami Times reported the statement given by Perez announcing his retirement.

“I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved together during my tenure as Director and I assure you that we have been succession planning for some time,” Perez said in his statement.

In part of his farewell, he thanked his fellow colleagues and the Miami-Dade community for allowing him to serve all these years.