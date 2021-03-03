Meisha Ross Porter will become the first Black woman to lead the nation’s largest public school system after the resignation Friday of New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.
Carranza became chancellor in 2018 after Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho reversed his decision to take the job in New York. Carranza announced Friday he will step down, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s personal toll on his family. He has lost 11 family members and close childhood friends to COVID-19.
He will be replaced by Bronx Executive Superintendent Meisha Ross Porter on March 15, who will “hit the ground running and lead New York City schools to a full recovery,” she said. “We’ll do everything to reopen schools, starting with high schools, we’re ready to go.”
Tens of thousands of New York City middle school students returned to their school buildings on Thursday for the first time since city schools were closed in November amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Some elementary school students returned to in-person schooling in December, but upper-grade classrooms have remained closed except for those serving some students with special needs.
Parents of a majority of students in the school system opted to have their kids attend only remote classes this year.
“My job will be to remove the barriers to direct resources where they are needed most and communicate clearly around our shared goals and commitments, at every school in every neighborhood in every single part of [the] borough,” Porter said as she prepared to take over a district challenged also by stubborn patterns of racial segregation and student homelessness.
Carranza came to the school system in 2018 with a top priority of addressing racial injustice. He shared that goal with Mayor Bill de Blasio, but the two sometimes disagreed on how to address the issue, debating whether to end gifted and talented programs said to disfavor Black and Hispanic students who comprise two-thirds of students in the district.