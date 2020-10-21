During the past several months, hundreds of thousands of families across the nation have had a loved one taken by the coronavirus, yet there has been no national reckoning or memorial to acknowledge these tragic losses. With the COVID-19 death toll in Florida nearing 16,000, including more than 3,500 lives lost in Miami-Dade County, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson has created a memorial cemetery to honor the dead in her district.
Hundreds of coroplast tombstones were erected at Simonoff Park in Liberty City on Oct. 12 to represent souls lost to the pandemic. The following day, dozens of Miami residents visited the memorial to collectively grieve for loved ones who succumbed to the deadly virus.
“We chose Liberty City for the memorial cemetery because this pandemic has exposed inequities that make Black people and other people of color more vulnerable to COVID-19, many of whom are frontline workers who do not have the luxury of working from home,” said Wilson. “We want to honor the people we’ve lost. The loved ones who won’t be at the dinner table tonight or home for the upcoming holidays.”
In Florida, nearly 16,000 people have died after contracting the virus, including approximately 1,500 in Broward County and more than 3,500 in Miami-Dade. Nearly 750,000 Floridians have been infected by the virus, including more than 80,000 in Broward and more than 177,000 in Miami-Dade. While Black people account for 17% of Florida’s population, they account for 21% of all COVID-19 deaths statewide.
“There were some who gambled with the notion that everything will be OK. Today is a stark reminder of the deadly virus and how many families have been impacted,” said District 3 County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson, who partnered with Wilson on the memorial and lost a brother to the coronavirus.
It was a healing event for many people, who at the height of this unprecedented public health crisis were prohibited from offering loved ones comfort at their hospital bedsides and in the worst cases, never got to say a proper goodbye.
“I could not resist being here because like all of us, we are in mourning for the lives that have been lost needlessly by this pandemic. We’re grieving for the families that have suffered so much as their loved ones have become sick, and even here today, we have people who are mourning the loss of their family members,” said District 8 County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava. “These tombstones are just a portion and a reflection of the more than 3,500 lives lost right here in Miami-Dade County. It is so important that we take the time to mourn.”
Milton Hall, owner of Hall-Ferguson Hewitt Mortuary, recalled how he had to hire two additional licensed funeral directors and two embalmers, and experienced difficulty accessing protective gear. He also noted how devastating the pandemic was to survivors.
“A majority of families couldn’t see their relatives for months, and the next time they saw them they were laying in a funeral home,” Hall said. “It has been a trying time. Death is all around.”
Dwight Jackson, owner of Richardson Funeral Home, agreed. As was the case with Hall, his business grew exponentially, sometimes requiring up to three funerals in a single day. Jackson also expressed concern that people who died at home were not accurately represented in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tally of coronavirus fatalities, because they had not been under a physician’s care.
Rachel Moore, who lost her mother, Patsy Gilreath-Moore, to COVID-19 in August, said she was grateful for the opportunity to have her represented at the memorial cemetery. Affectionately known as “Mama Moore,” in their family, Gilreath-Moore’s condition worsened after being released from the hospital.
“We took her back, they admitted her, and our life began on an iPad. Within about 10 days, she was on a ventilator, and she was on the ventilator for about 25 or 28 days,” Moore recalled. “People need to understand the aftermath that happens in a family.”
Other participants included Kenneth Kilpatrick, president of the Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association, on behalf of Florida State Representative James Bush III; Rev. Richard Dunn II, senior pastor at Faith Community Baptist Church, who led the group in prayer; and Rochelle Lightfoot, famously known as the “Sweetheart of Song,” who sang a beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
“This was an opportunity to help [families] collectively grieve, to name and honor those who have died in a public space of shared mourning,” said Wilson, who hopes to create similar tributes in other locations. “I pray that everyone who visits the memorial cemetery will leave it feeling at least a little bit comforted.”