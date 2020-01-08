Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, city commissioners, and the city of Miami community will meet in City Hall on Pan American Drive, Thursday, Jan. 9 for the municipality’s first, regular scheduled City Commission meeting of the year.
Sgt. Stanley Jean-Poix, president of the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association has a long awaited interest in the agenda’s discussion item regarding racial equality within the Miami Police department.
Allegations of racism and discrimination have resulted in “No Confidence” and a call to dismiss city of Miami Chief of Police Jorge Colina.
In a 15-page document beginning with Jean-Poix’s official presidential concerns, the organization’s history followed by incident summaries, resolutions and supporting documents outline the 73-year-old union’s internal concerns.
“Over the past year, my members and I have become increasingly disheartened by chief Colina’s actions and at times the lack thereof. He has tested our belief in what leadership should be,” Jean-Poix scribed. “We have brought to his attention numerous incidents that involve desperate discipline, violations of training protocols, violations of internal affairs protocols, violations of departmental policies, and violations of state and federal laws, to little or no avail.”
Jean-Poix added that Colina’s behavior is one that is a negligence of duty, an inattention to proper protocol, a failure to protect and a violation of public trust.
Among the “negatively impactful actions” included in the incident summaries are racial allegations against detective Ezra Washington who had a “racially charged” document secretly placed on his desk.” Washington executed a complaint through an internal chain of command ending with Colina who said that he would follow-up, but never did.
Women on the police force including Maj. Dana Carr and Sgt. Kimberly Pile lodged complaints regarding “hostile work environments.”
Dana Carr’s complaints named Colina, Deputy Chief Ronald Papier, Assistant Chief Luis Melancon, and Assistant Chief Dennis Jackson. Following internal meetings, Carr was informed Jackson was trying to find ways to have her demoted to civil service rank.
Dana Carr’s husband, Lt. Ramon Carr, too, is implicated in the complaints, which are numerous, complex and potentially egregious if founded.
All allegations lead to Jean-Poix’s most-targeted complaint: the leadership failures of Colina.
From multiple termination of officers to failure to reinstate after conclusive findings to “lack of care” and cronyism, it is the belief of the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association that chief Colina’s continued employment, “places the city of Miami and its residents in a vulnerable position by allowing captain Javier Ortiz to remain the commander over Units and Detail which are critical to the city of Miami’s image of police integrity and areas of high liability, to include: SWAT, Traffic Enforcement, Crisis Negotiation, K-9 and the Bomb Squad. Captain Ortiz’s has continued to prove that his actions can be a liability and can destroy the decades of community policing efforts.”
Miami Community Police Benevolent Association is the nation’s second oldest Black police officer’s organization with over 300 members of various ethnic backgrounds. Its broad mission includes fighting for the rights of officers.