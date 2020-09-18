MIAMI, FL— Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Thursday cleared the way for movie theaters, concert houses, convention spaces, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades and indoor amusement facilities around Miami to reopen beginning at noon Friday.
The mayor also initially ordered Miami-Dade police to begin enforcing judgments and writs in commercial and residential eviction cases but later reconsidered.
"In an effort to ensure the limited evictions I directed today are handled correctly, I am issuing a temporary stop order to review the policy," Gimenez said. "I have directed the Miami-Dade Police Department to maintain the current eviction moratorium until the review is completed."
Miami-Dade police said the mayor's order only pertains to those eviction cases that commenced on, or before, March 12.
In the case of movie theaters, concert houses, convention spaces, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, and indoor amusement facilities, such venues can reopen at 50 percent capacity.
"All venues must strictly follow rules set in the New Normal Guidebook," county officials said. "This amendment allows for indoor consumption of food and beverages within movie theaters, concert houses, convention spaces, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, casinos, and indoor amusement facilities, but only in designated areas."
Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier told Patch the resort city will also follow the Miami-Dade order with respect to such establishments.
The Miami-Dade mayor's order allows for the return of live performances to Miami-Dade as long as performers keep a distance of at least 10 feet from patrons at all times. Patrons must watch from tables or stationary seats.
Miami-Dade residents now have an extra hour each night to enjoy such performances thanks to a change in countywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. that took effect earlier this week.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that Miami-Dade and Broward County could move to phase 2 of their reopening.
County officials said they will meet with the owners of bars and adult entertainment establishments next week along with medical experts to discuss how to safely reopen such facilities in the future.
The mayor gave the OK for limited competitive play, including scrimmages, though organized inter-team sports and league games will only be permitted in the case of tennis, racquetball and baseball if masks are worn at all times.
"This amendment also requires facial coverings to be worn at all times for other activities on athletic fields," county officials said.