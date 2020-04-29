Expanding options for coronavirus testing, Miami-Dade County is partnering with the Florida National Guard and the Florida Department of Health to open its first walk-up site at Holy Family Catholic Church, located at 14500 NE 11th Ave., North Miami, Florida.
As with all county testing sites, this one is by appointment only for residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
Miami-Dade residents can call 305-499-8767 to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made up to three days in advance for this walk-up site.
The call center opens daily at 9 a.m. and remains open until all appointment slots for the next day have been filled. For now, daily testing is available for 150 people at this walk-up site, which will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Staff on site can only test those with appointments. All others will be turned away. The county will be adding more walk-up testing sites at other locations for residents who do not have cars.