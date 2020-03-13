Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools Alberto Carvalho announced Friday, March 13 afternoon that M-DCPS will be closed effective Monday, March 16.
"After careful consideration and in consultation with health officials, effective March 16, 2020, all M-DCPS schools will close. The well-being of our students, employees and community is our number one priority," he shared via Twitter.
The decision comes after a Town of Bay Harbor Islands employee who'd been in contact with children from Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).
At 10:15pm on Thursday, the Town of Bay Harbor Islands advised the District of the diagnosis, which has been confirmed by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County (FDOH).
The individual, who works at an aftercare program located in the Town’s community center,interacted with students who attend that program.
After consulting with the FDOH, the District made the decision to close the school. Parents and employees have been advised of the closure and are being instructed not to come to school.
The Health Department will be providing additional information on Friday. Questions related to this confirmed case of coronavirus can be directed to the FDOH at 305-324-2400.
The District has been preparing for the possibility of school closures. The families of Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor students will be contacted to begin distance learning. The instructional continuity plan (ICP), which has been developed and shared with teachers across M-DCPS, can be found at http://icp.dadeschools.net/. A support hotline has been established for those
seeking assistance with distance learning. The number for the hotline, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., is 305-995-HELP.
The District’s Employee Assistance Program is available to support the well-being of M-DCPS employees. That program can be accessed by calling 305-995-7111. M-DCPS continues to closely monitor all developments and is following guidance from the FDOH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Education, and other local, state and federal entities to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our
students and employees.
The District’s latest updates will be posted at http://covid19.dadeschools.net/ and those with questions should call the District’s hotline at 305-995-3000.