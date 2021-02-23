Just four months shy of completing a year-long commitment to address food insecurity and supporting local businesses scourged by the pandemic, the Miami Dolphins franchise and its foundation surpassed a $1 million dollar goal for its food relief program.
The Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program is a multi-million-dollar commitment announced by owner Stephen Ross back in June 2020. Its purpose is to distribute meals prepared by local minority-owned restaurants and Centerplate — a food and beverage corporation — to families in need.
With the program, restaurant owners receive the financial support to stay afloat during a time of intense financial hardship while communities grappling with food access issues get help.
Since it launched, 1,000 meals have been distributed daily in different parts of the community at food distribution events organized by the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Both local Black-owned restaurant owners and families have voiced their gratitude for the effort.
“This pandemic has been a test for us all, rich, poor and everyone in between. Partnering with the Dolphins has allowed us to maintain our business and our employees,” said Herbert Coleman, Co-Owner and Chef of SEED Miami, in a statement. “It has always been our prayer to be blessed and to be a blessing. Our partnership with the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program has allowed us to do exactly that.”
An estimated $2 million was initially invested in the program with an additional $3 million gifted by the Lennar Foundation, the South Florida community and Ross himself.
The Food Relief Program has partnered with several Black-owned restaurants like Jackson Soul Food, Lovely’s On The Go, Reggae Beets Gourmet Food Truck, and iKrave.