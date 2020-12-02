Mayor Francis Suarez and the City of Miami are hosting five grocery gift card distribution events throughout the month of December in partnership with Publix Super Markets.
The $250 gift cards will be distributed to all who qualify through a clearly defined process outlined by the city. Residents who wish to receive gift cards must provide proof of residence in the City of Miami and a signed application stating financial hardship suffered as a result of COVID-19.
To find the application and more information on the giveaways, visit miamigov.com/Government and click on the “Grocery Gift Card Program” tab at the bottom of the page. Residents are asked to submit applications in person only at the district office of their city commissioner prior to distribution.
The website provides a tool to confirm what district you live in if you are unsure.
Residents are limited to one gift card per household and must provide a state-issued ID. The City of Miami states that for seniors or elderly who do not drive, a social security letter, Medicare letter or utility statement in their name can be used in place of a valid Florida ID.
Gift cards are available on a first-come, first-served basis and distribution event dates listed on the city’s website are subject to change. Residents should call their commissioner’s office in advance or check the city’s social media pages for updated information.