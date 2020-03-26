To add on to the new normal of the city of Miami, city commissioners unanimously voted to enact a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew effective Friday, March 27, 2020, in lieu of coronavirus fears.
With this curfew in place, city police would have the authority to stop, question and arrest anyone out in public during this time. The three general exceptions are for people who are traveling to or from work, seeking medical services or walking their dogs within 250 feet of their homes.
The curfew was debated and voted on during Wednesday evening’s virtual special emergency meeting, where the five city commissioners were joined virtually by Miami Mayor Carlos Suarez, City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, City Manager Art Noriega, City Attorney Victoria Méndez, Miami Chief of Fire Rescue Joseph F. Zahralban and Assistant Chief Pete Gomez of the city of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Division of Emergency Management.
The meeting was scheduled to further discuss the shelter-in-place order implemented on Tuesday, March 24 that required all residents to shelter in place and remain at home until further notice in order to help halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“All non-essential travel within the City of Miami, including by automobile, public transit, motorcycle, etc., is prohibited until further notice,” the order stated.
Such essential businesses permitted for citywide operation include:
-Healthcare facilities
-Grocery stores / farmers’ markets / convenience stores
-Restaurants: takeout / delivery / drive-thru only
-Social services organizations providing shelter/food to disadvantaged
-Nursing homes/ALFs
-Home-based care for children, adults and seniors
-Childcare facilities for those working under this order
-Gas stations, auto repair shops, auto supply stores
-Banks and related financial institutions
-Open construction sites
-Hardware stores
-Contractors & tradesmen providing home/business maintenance services
-Landscape and pool care businesses
-Laundromats and dry cleaners
-Media, including TV, newspapers, radio
-Private colleges, technical/trade schools but only to facilitate online learning
-Delivery services for food and goods
-Mailing & shipping businesses
-Office supply businesses supporting work-at-home professionals
-Businesses that supply other essential businesses with supply/support and do not interact with the general public
-Professional services (legal, accounting, etc.) that support other essential businesses
-Airlines, taxis, rideshares
-Pet supply stores
-Businesses operating at any government office/facility
-Logistics providers, including warehouses, trucking
-Telecommunications providers
-Propane/natural gas providers
-Architectural, engineering or land surveying businesses
-Factories, manufacturing facilities, bottling sites
-Waste management services
-E-commerce businesses only interacting with customers remotely and delivering products via shipping
-Hotels, motels and other commercial lodging establishments for Essential Lodgers only, such as first responders
Colina indicated that given the curfew, police would be stricter in efforts toward keeping people off Miami’s streets at night.
“If there’s a curfew, we’re going to enforce it,” Colina said.
The decision means Miami-Dade’s largest city with more than 450,000 residents will further disable normal operations during this time period. As of now, the other Miami-Dade cities that have enacted their own curfews include: North Miami Beach with a 10 p.m. curfew, Sunny Isles Beach with a 11 p.m. curfew and Miami Beach’s midnight curfew.
The City of Miami contributed to the information in this report.