OPA-LOCKA:
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Walk
The city of Opa-Locka welcomes the community to participate in their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Walk this Saturday morning. There will also be a community kickball game with the Opa-Locka Police Department.
WHO: Hosted by Commissioner Joseph L. Kelley
WHAT: Martin Luther King Jr. Walk “In Memory of” the Founder Commissioner Ollie B. Kelley
WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 18. at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Starts at the corner of Northwest 151st Street and Northwest 27th Avenue in Opa-Locka, Florida.
ADMISSION: Free
MIAMI GARDENS:
MLK Day in the City of Miami Gardens
Join Mayor Oliver Gilbert and the City of Miami Gardens for a day of service and empowerment honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. There will be informational booths, food trucks and other vendors present at the event.
WHO: Hosts: Stitches and Papa Keith - 103.5 FM personalities; Special Guest: Professor Griff, social justice activist; Entertainment: Halle Rae, April Raquel and more
WHAT: Conversations about social justice, criminal justice reform, voter rights, and Census 2020
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 20 from Noon to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 18605 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens, Florida.
ADMISSION: Free
FLORIDA CITY:
MLK Parade and Festival
Celebrate the legacy and message of one of the great leaders of the 20th century by enjoying live music and getting into the spirit of unity at Florida City’s yearly MLK Parade and Festival.
WHO: Hosted by New Visions For South Dade, Inc.
WHAT: MLK Parade and Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Starts at1125 SW 4th street and culminates at Loren Roberts Park, 627 NW 6th Ave., Florida City, Florida.
ADMISSION: Free
NORTH MIAMI:
“United We Stand” MLK Day of Service
Branches Lakeview in North Miami will host its 3rd Annual “United We Stand” MLK Day of Service with about 40 volunteers. The day is dedicated to community service that will focus on projects such as painting, mulching, pressure cleaning and general clean-up.
WHO: Hosted by Branches Lakeview
WHAT: 3rd Annual “United We Stand” MLK Day of Service
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Branches Lakeview, 11500 NW 12th Ave., Miami, Florida.
ADMISSION: Free
BROWNSVILLE:
“The Birth of a Dream” Dinner and Tour
Visit the Historic Space where Martin Luther King Jr. first had his dream for our community. Experience the birthplace where King actually put pen to paper and wrote this historic literary masterpiece, “The Birth of a Dream.”
WHO: Hosted by The Hampton House, Music by: Dr. Edward G. Robinson
WHAT: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Celebration
WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, Florida.
ADMISSION: $35
COCONUT GROVE:
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service
Join the City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Xavier L. Suarez for a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the Virrick Park improvements and Day of Service volunteer project.
WHO: Miami Commissioner Ken Russell and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Xavier L. Suarez
WHAT: Ribbon cutting and observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service
WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Elizabeth Virrick Park, 3255 Plaza St., Miami, Florida.
ADMISSION: Free
BROWARD:
Broward College MLK Day of Service
Thousands of volunteers will join the Broward College MLK Day of Service, which encourages the public to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by participating in a day of volunteerism. Now in its fifth year, Broward College MLK Day of Service awarded $120,000 to 29 community organizations to fund initiatives ranging from beautification to education projects that support veterans and low-income populations.
President Haile will be participating in the following four projects on Monday, Jan. 20., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The schedule is as follows:
9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.: Dillard High School
2501 NW 11th St., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
School-wide cleanup and beautification project including painting and landscaping.
10 a.m. to 0:45 a.m.: YMCA L.A. Lee Family Center/Eckerd Center
408 NW 14th Terrace Fort Lauderdale. Florida
Neighborhood clean-up and assembling youth care packages.
11:15 to 11:50 a.m.: City of Lauderdale Lakes
4331 NW 36th Street Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.
Assembling daily living care packages for individuals with special needs.
12:45 to 1:45 pm.: Mount Olive Church
2251 NW 22nd St., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Providing services and resources including food, clothing, and medical care for homeless individuals and veterans.
Visuals: Broward College President Gregory Adam Haile, employees, and students at Broward College volunteering at local neighborhoods, parks, churches, and schools.
ADMISSION: Free