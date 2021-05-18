The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust has teamed up with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to launch a mobile vaccination tour of homeless hotspots and shelters across Miami-Dade to ensure people experiencing homelessness have easy access to COVID-19 vaccine.
The mobile health units, a combination of buses and more nimble vans, began outreach May 13 at Miami’s historic Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church on NW 8th Street in Miami.
Over the course of a month, health professionals will provide one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. This targeted effort further complements two-dose vaccination efforts that began in February 2021 in partnership with the Jackson Health System, the Florida Department of Health and others.
“Our mobile health unit tour is yet another critical component to continuing to prevent community spread of the disease and reinforce the value of each person in our care, on the streets, sheltered or unsheltered,” said Ronald L. Book, chair of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.
From May 13-16, a total of 249 vaccine doses were administered as part of the effort.