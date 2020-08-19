One more Florida inmate has died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the death toll among prisoners to 76, according to data released last Friday by the state Department of Corrections. In total, 25 inmates have died of COVID-19 in August so far, 10 of whom died last week.
As the virus continues to spread rapidly in the prison system, the disease has also killed three corrections workers this month, according to corrections officials and the Florida Police Benevolent Association. The number of prisoners and corrections workers who have tested positive for the virus has climbed to 16,785. Among the infected are two top-ranking officials in the department: Corrections Secretary Mark Inch and Deputy Secretary Ricky Dixon, who were diagnosed with the disease in early August after attending a Florida Sheriffs Association conference.
As of mid-day Friday, corrections and health officials had conducted 78,002 tests on inmates, which included 14,566 positive results and 5,872 tests that had pending results. The department oversees roughly 87,700 prisoners. Corrections officials reported that 2,219 of the department’s roughly 27,000 employees had tested positive for the virus. As of last Wednesday, the department said it had tested 7,042 department employees and that 1,224 tests were scheduled to be administered to staff.