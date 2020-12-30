Miami-Dade County saw a sharp increase in murders in 2020. Officials recorded 272 homicides through Dec. 24, up 31 cases from 2019, and the year isn’t over yet.
Especially alarming is that 62 of the dead are people aged 21 and under. This year’s murder rate is also up from 232 in 2017 and 252 in 2015. The new data means the county has reversed a 20-year trend of declining murder rates that had reached historic lows.
Experts attribute the rise in violent crime here and nationwide to increased gun sales; frustration over a tanked economy and being stuck at home due to COVID-19; youth out of brick-and-mortar schools because of the pandemic; and a reduction of community policing as a result of social distancing.
In published reports, Miami-Dade Police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez has said, “It’s more brazen. Some shootings are in broad daylight. Being home is part of the problem.”
Most of the shootings in unincorporated Miami-Dade have occurred in the deep south and northern ends of the county. The south has been especially hard hit, with 40 people killed by gunfire and 115 being injured. This is a significant increase from 2019.
The numbers fluctuate city to city. Numbers through Dec. 18 published in the Miami Herald show the City of Miami experienced 62 overall homicides this year, up from 48 in 2019. Meanwhile, homicides in Miami Gardens have dropped.
In Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and even smaller cities like Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Milwaukee, 2020 has been deadly, not only because of the pandemic, but because gun violence is spiking.
Authorities and some experts say there is no single clear-cut reason for the spike, but a confluence of things as stated previously.
Two years ago, Detroit had 261 homicides – the fewest in decades. That year there were about 750 nonfatal shootings in the city of more than 672,000.
But with only a few days left in 2020, homicides already have topped 300 in the Motor City, while nonfatal shootings are up more than 50% at more than 1,124 through the middle of December.
“I think the pandemic – COVID – has had a significant emotional impact on people across the country,” said James Craig, the city’s chief of police. “Individuals are not processing how they manage disputes. Whether domestics, arguments, disputes over drugs, there’s this quickness to use an illegally carried firearm.”
About 7,000 guns had been seized through mid-December in Detroit, with more than 5,500 arrests for illegal guns. There were 2,797 similar arrests last year.
“I’ve not seen a spike like this. But when it’s happening in other cities – some smaller – what do we all have in common?” Craig said of the slayings and shootings. “That’s when you start thinking about COVID.”
Washington, D.C., a city of about 700,000, has seen more than 187 homicides this year, eclipsing last year’s total by more than 20. Among the most horrible: A 15-month-old boy was shot to death during a drive-by shooting.
“We’re all sick of the heinous crimes in our city,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Crime in parts of the U.S. dropped during the early weeks of the pandemic when stay-at-home orders closed businesses and forced many people to remain indoors.
University of Pennsylvania economics professor David Abrams said crime began to spike in May and June when initial orders in some states were lifted.
Some people “may have been a little stir crazy,” Abrams said. “At the end of May, George Floyd’s killing led to protests and looting. That led to police reform movements. Any of that could have potentially affected individual behavior and also the police response to that.”
Calls for some cities to reduce funding for police departments may have led some officers to take a less aggressive approach to policing, he added.
What the COVID-19 virus did was exacerbate all of the frustration and anger that some in Black and brown communities already were dealing with, according to retired Michigan State University sociology professor Carl Taylor. The virus has killed more than 336,000 people across the country, with minority communities hardest hit.
“COVID has been absolutely the trigger of an everlasting bomb that’s exploding in many parts of our community,” Taylor added.
Nowhere is that more true than inside people’s homes.
“The COVID crisis and the economic shutdown is forcing people into their homes, creating conditions where people are more volatile,” said Kim Foxx, the top prosecutor in Cook County, which includes Chicago. And the most jarring statistic that illustrates that volatility is this: The number of domestic-related homicides in the nation’s third-largest city are up more than 60% compared with last year.
By early October, more homicides – 363 – were recorded in Philadelphia than the 356 committed in 2019. There were 354 killings in New York through Oct. 11 — 90 more than at the same time last year.
Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 5, 165 homicides were recorded in Milwaukee, the most since 1991. And in Chicago, after three years of falling homicide numbers, the total skyrocketed to 739 in mid-December compared with 475 at the same point last year.
Even smaller cities like Grand Rapids are suffering. By mid-December there were 35 homicides compared with 16 through all of 2019 and nine the year before. From January to October of this year, nonfatal shootings topped 200 in the city, which is home to about 200,000 people. Over the same period last year there were 131 nonfatal shootings.
It’s the same for other mid-sized cities. Last year there were 18 homicides in Rockford, a city of about 170,000 people in northern Illinois. More than 30 have been killed so far this year, including three Saturday at a bowling alley.
Said Tom McNamara, Rockford’s mayor, “As we come to the end of this most difficult year and we look ahead at this New Year upon us, we know that this type of violence needs to stop.”