First female mayor, Daniella Levine Cava

Miami-Dade County’s first female mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, stands with District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon and his family after the two were sworn in. 

 Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners
Commissioners

District 1 Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III (L) and District 9 Commissioner Kionne McGhee commemorate being sworn in on their fraternity's founder's day. The two hold their Omega

Psi Phi

boots. 

Following their Nov. 3 third election victories, Oliver Gilbert, Keon Hardemon, and Keonee McGhee were sworn in as new members of the Miami-Dade County Commission on Tuesday. Gilbert replaces Barbara Jordan to represent District 1. Hardemon replaces Audrey Edmonson in District 3, and McGhee will now represent District 9, replacing Dennis Moss. They were sworn in along with other new commissioners. Daniella Levine Cava also became the first female mayor of Miami-Dade County. 

