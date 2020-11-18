Following their Nov. 3 third election victories, Oliver Gilbert, Keon Hardemon, and Keonee McGhee were sworn in as new members of the Miami-Dade County Commission on Tuesday. Gilbert replaces Barbara Jordan to represent District 1. Hardemon replaces Audrey Edmonson in District 3, and McGhee will now represent District 9, replacing Dennis Moss. They were sworn in along with other new commissioners. Daniella Levine Cava also became the first female mayor of Miami-Dade County.
New leadership on the County Commission
Week of October November 18-24, 2020
