Congresswoman Frederica Wilson was joined by prominent community leaders at Simonhoff Park on Tuesday to announce a recent partnership that could help slow the spread of COVID-19 in District 24. Wilson also announced the addition of 1,000 more “tombstones” to the makeshift memorial cemetery located at the park to symbolize the urgent need to take action in minority communities like Liberty City.
“I decided to expand [the memorial] in Liberty City because the numbers are climbing here,” said Wilson. “The coronavirus is claiming so many people in zip codes here. We’re hoping this would help stop the spread.”
A $2.3 million COVID-19 Testing and Education Initiative spearheaded by Wilson will make testing for the coronavirus more accessible to her constituents, while also informing them of preventative measures for both the coronavirus and HIV – two widespread occurrences that have been detrimental to the Black community.
Funding for the initiative came from pandemic-relief federal CARES Act dollars and supports this partnership between Wilson’s office, Jessie Trice Community Health System (JTCHS) and Florida International University’s (FIU) Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. Students and faculty from FIU’s medical school will work with JTCHS’ main center, located at 5361 NW 22nd Ave., to provide free testing to members of the community.
Starting next week, testing will be provided at the center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – noon, and to those without transportation through a mobile effort. Medical professionals will make rounds throughout targeted neighborhoods with testing devices and other resources to educate residents. Using contact tracing strategies, they will be able to locate areas with the highest spikes to test those within proximity and provide medical advice on remaining safe. The health care team will be provided proper PPE equipment to protect themselves and people they may come in contact with.
Aside from the initiative promoting testing in communities of color, it will also increase access to other public health resources for medical conditions that can make someone more susceptible to the virus.
“We were fortunate to be able to secure funds to expand coronavirus testing, education on chronic diseases and mental health illness,” said Annie Neasman, JTCHS president and CEO. “We implore you to stay safe, and the first way to do that is to know your [health] status.”
Wilson’s office expects to provide additional resources like telehealth town halls, COVID-19 relief programs and job listings on wilson.house.gov.