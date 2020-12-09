Danielle Cohen Higgins, an attorney and Black woman of Jamaican ancestry, was appointed to fill the Miami-Dade County Commission seat vacated by newly elected Mayor Daniella Levine Cava during a special meeting on Monday.
The 39-year-old political newcomer – who beat out a string of veteran politicians for the appointment – had been actively campaigning for the District 8 seat. Cohen Higgins will complete the remaining two years of Levine Cava’s commission term, representing all or parts of Kendall, Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, the Hammocks, the Redlands and Homestead.
“It’s truly an honor to have this opportunity to serve the neighborhoods and residents [of District 8],” she told The Miami Times.
The appointment of Cohen Higgins, a Democrat, was supported by both Democrats and Republicans on the commission, but it came with some controversy. Since Levine Cava was elected mayor last month, county commissioners have been divided between appointing someone to fill her vacated seat or allowing that area’s 149,000 voters to pick their own replacement in a special election. On Nov. 19, the county commission voted 7-to-5 on the former. The issue was raised again during a Dec. 1 special meeting, when Commissioner René Garcia pushed for a special election, only to be outvoted.
During Monday’s vote, Garcia pleaded with his colleagues to reject all the nominees and support a special election, but failed to convince them.
Cohen Higgins had been campaigning for the District 8 seat for the past 19 months, while also volunteering on Levine Cava’s mayoral campaign. She retained the services of Levine Cava’s campaign manager, Democratic consultant Christian Ulvert, and raised $283,056 for a run in 2022.
But Cohen Higgins wasn’t alone. Four other candidates opened campaign accounts for a run in 2022 as well, including Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor John DuBois, who loaned his campaign $1 million and raised another $74,000.
When the county commission closed nominations for appointment on Dec. 3, seven people submitted applications, including Cohen Higgins, DuBois, former state senators Dwight Bullard and Frank Artiles, former Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy Bell, and activists Alicia Arellano and Leonarda Duran Buike.
Nevertheless, none of the other contenders’ names were mentioned at the special meeting and none were allowed to speak. Commissioner Kionne McGhee, a former Democratic leader in the state legislature, made a motion to appoint Cohen Higgins. The motion was seconded by Republican Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, and was approved by a vote of 10-to-1, with Garcia dissenting.
Bullard, the former state senator of District 40 and current political director of the Florida New Majority, said the county commission’s rush to vote on an appointment was “disappointing” and “disheartening.”
“It … undermines the credibility of the county commission … when you don’t have a robust debate, or at least a discussion,” Bullard told The Miami Times, adding that the commission should have gone with a special election.
At the same time, Bullard said he has nothing against Cohen Higgins’ appointment.
“I have met with her. I think she’s a decent person. [Cohen Higgins] has lived in the district for some time,” Bullard said.
The daughter of Jamaican immigrants, Cohen Higgins was born at Jackson Memorial Hospital and raised by a single mother following the death of her father when she was 8 years old. The first years of her life were spent in Milton Manors, a South Dade Section 8 housing complex. She attended public schools in the Kendall area before heading off to the University of Florida on a scholarship – for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy – and then to Florida State University for her law degree.
“I was the first in my family to attend college,” Cohen Higgins said.
At the age of 24, soon after obtaining her juris doctorate, Cohen Higgins landed a job at the law firm of Greenberg Traurig, where she worked for three years before starting her own law firm in 2009. She is active in the South Florida American Heart Association, Miami Children’s Health Foundation, Take Stock in Children and Ruth’s List.
As a county commissioner, Cohen Higgins said her top priority will be tackling the pandemic. In addition, she plans to push for projects that will help alleviate traffic congestion in the South Miami-Dade area.
As “the only woman of color on the county commission,” Cohen Higgins said she intends to push for more Black representation in county contracts and county leadership. She’ll also push for more affordable housing solutions as well, noting that even professionals are finding it hard to afford a place to live in Miami-Dade’s downtown core.
Following her confirmation, Cohen Higgins told her colleagues that she wants to help Miami-Dade bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, and make Miami-Dade the best county in Florida and the rest of the United States.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to work with each and every one of you honorable and distinguished commissioners,” she said.