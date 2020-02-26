The Broward Black Elected Officials presented Forward Together: Uniting the Black Diaspora, an evening of music, networking, and presentations on Thursday, February 13, at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, located at 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale.
The highlight of the evening were presentations to various current and former elected officials, including Carlton Moore, formerly of the Fort Lauderdale City Commission; Levoyd Williams, formerly of the Lauderdale Lakes City Commission; Eric Jones, mayor of West Park and Margaret Bates, commissioner of Lauderhill. Moore died in 2004.
Another highlight of the evening was a firebrand speech by Congressman Alcee Hastings about the current administration and the interference of a foreign government in the election cycle in 2016.
Hastings spoke about the Census and the importance of being counted and how money was distributed to communities based on the number of people in them. Hastings, who is battling pancreatic cancer, said he was in the fifteen-month period of his survival, and he threw down the gauntlet to anyone who wanted to run against him in the upcoming election cycle.
“Bring it on,” he said.
Speaking about the suspected interference in the last election cycle, Hastings said that he, and others like him, had no intention of forgetting about what took place, and he was as mad as hell, and he wasn’t going to take it anymore. He said he wasn’t going to get over such issues as gun violence, student debt, tax cuts for the wealthy and a whole other bunch of issues. He also chastised the current president for referring to Haiti as a “a shithole country,” and calling white supremacists and Neo Nazis “very fine people.” He also spoke in great fury about the blocks that certain elected officials were trying to put in front of people who had paid their dues in jail and were trying to vote.
“We need to stay out there and carry as many people as we can to vote,” said Hastings, “and let this president know we ain’t going to get over it until we have his ass out of the White House.”
The event was co-emceed by Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and Veronica Edward-Phillips, vice mayor of the city of Lauderdale Lakes.
Holness spoke also of how the United States was divided in current times, and how the country should go forward together. He also spoke about slave owner Willie Lynch and how Lynch had spoken about keeping Black men and women subjugated for hundreds of years by dividing them against each other.
“We know for a fact that we are taught to be divided amongst ourselves,” said Holness. “I was at the Million Man March, and that inspired me to get involved. Let’s go forward united in the Diaspora.”
A panel of experts spoke on issues important to Black people and minorities, including education, health care, the economy and law enforcement. Coral Springs Commissioner Joshua Simmons spoke about the state of education among Black people and how he felt there had to be a better way to discipline and educate Black youngsters. He said that Black youngsters spent more time in detention than their white peers. He suggested alternative methods of discipline rather than expulsion from class, which didn’t help the kids who thought they were getting a day off from school.
“For some it’s not a punishment,” he said. “They are missing the work, and we turn around and wonder why they are getting an ‘F’ in school.”
Assistant Public Defender Gordon Weekes spoke about the state of the justice system and said that the system in its current form targeted Black men and women over their white peers. He spoke about Michelle Alexander’s recent book, “The New Jim Crow,” and how the Black men and women, and minorities, had more of a presence in the jail system than their white peers. Weeks told the people gathered in the room to get out and vote, as an educated electorate was the most threatening thing in this country.
“Let’s put the pretenses aside,” said Weeks. “We must elect folks who understand the importance of our people. There is nothing wrong with having a Black agenda.”
Sheriff Gregory Tony concurred with Weekes, and also pointed out the troubled history of Black and white relations in this country, with dogs and fire hoses being turned on Black people. He also said he was not afraid of terminating people in his office for doing a bad job. He also spoke about the civil citation program in his department.
“We cannot have a blue wall as a divide in this community,” he said.