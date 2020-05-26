I-10 STUDIES DISCUSSED: The Florida Department of Transportation will provide an online update about project-development and environmental studies for Interstate 10, from west of U.S. 90 to west of Capital Circle Northwest in Gadsden and Leon counties, and from east of Capital Circle Northeast to west of Gamble Road in Leon and Jefferson counties. (8 a.m. nwflroads.com.)
JUDGE CONSIDERS UNEMPLOYMENT PROBLEMS: Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper will hear arguments in a lawsuit over the state’s beleaguered unemployment-compensation system. People who have lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic filed the potential class-action lawsuit against the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Deloitte Consulting, a contractor that helped set up the CONNECT online unemployment system in 2013. The hearing is expected to focus on a request by the plaintiffs for a preliminary injunction. (9 a.m. The Florida Channel is scheduled to show the hearing. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 903196275)
CENTRAL FLORIDA COLLEGE TRUSTEES MEET: The College of Central Florida Board of Trustees will meet in a conference call. (9 a.m. Call-in numbers: 1-800-309-1256 or 1-786-789-4796. Code: 671397)
BROWARD COLLEGE TRUSTEES MEET: The Broward College Board of Trustees will hold an online meeting. (1 p.m. https://zoom.us/j/91623596057?status=success. Call-in number: 1-312-626-6799. Code: 91623596057)
STATE ATTORNEY RACE AT ISSUE: Leon County Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey will hold a telephone hearing in a lawsuit about whether a candidate to become state attorney in a large swath of North Florida should be blocked from the November ballot. Republican candidate Brian Kramer contends in the lawsuit that Democrat Beverly McCallum does not meet a constitutional requirement to be state attorney in the 8th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union counties. Under that requirement, state attorneys must be members of The Florida Bar for the previous five years. While McCallum is a longtime attorney, Kramer’s argument is based on a 15-day suspension she received in December from the Florida Supreme Court. But McCallum, in the motion to dismiss the lawsuit, disputed Kramer’s constitutional arguments and contended that voters should decide the winner of the race. (1:30 p.m. Call-in number: 1-877-380-5440. Code: 8502411723)
HOMELAND SECURITY CHIEF IN JACKSONVILLE: Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, will take part in a news conference in Duval County. Among other participants will be U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. (2:30 p.m., Jacksonville Fire Station #1, 611 North Liberty St., Jacksonville.)
COLLEGE BUDGET EYED: The Northwest Florida State College Board of Trustees is slated to hold an online budget workshop. (3 p.m. https://nwfsc.zoom.us/j/96821763410?status=success)
FRIED TAKES PART IN TOWN HALL: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is expected to take part in an online town hall held by the Florida Democratic Party. (4 p.m. Register at https://www.mobilize.us/floridadems/event/273787/)
MANATEE-SARASOTA COLLEGE TRUSTEES MEET: The Board of Trustees of the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota will hold an online meeting. (5:30 p.m. Check https://www.scf.edu/Administration/BoardofTrustees/BOTmeetings2019-20.asp for link information.)
CARUSO SPEAKS TO GOP WOMEN: State Rep. Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach, is slated to speak during an online meeting of the Republican Federated Women of South Florida. (6 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6938869566?status=success&utm_source=Wire+05.21.20&utm_campaign=Wire-+09122019&utm_medium=email. Zoom meeting ID: 6938869566)
CRIST HOLDS TOWN HALL: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., will hold a telephone town hall to discuss issues related to COVID-19. Participants are expected to include state Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg. (6:20 p.m. Event will be livestreamed at https://crist.house.gov/live/?utm_campaign=3161-437)
This report was provided by The News Service of Florida