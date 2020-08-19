Opa-locka is on the hunt for a new police chief after relieving James Dobson of duty on Friday.
The announcement was made through a written statement by Opa-locka Mayor Matthew A. Pigatt and City Manager John E. Pate, which said Dobson's termination comes after several months of investigation.
“With a heavy heart and passion for law enforcement, I have made the unfortunate decision to remove Chief James Dobson as police chief for the Opa-locka Police Department,” said Pate. “The decision was made due to a myriad of situations stemming from the current crime rate the city has experienced the last couple of years, as well as the police department’s lack of progress based on the assessment report from earlier this year by the Miami-Dade County Police Department. It is for these reasons, as well as others, that the city has moved in a different direction.”
Last year, Opa-locka had one of the highest crime rates of any city in South Florida.
“When our residents voted for change, one of their main concerns was public safety. This new commission took that into consideration when we recruited a former chief of police as our current city manager. Mr. Pate, along with the help of the Miami-Dade Police Department, conducted a thorough assessment of our police department. The results speak for themselves,” said Mayor Pigatt.
Three months ago, an independent review conducted by Miami-Dade Police Capt. George Perera determined that Opa-locka police were not properly trained or evaluated – and that department policies don't meet basic standards – among a litany of other issues detailed in a scathing 36-page report. Perera determined then that the department may be beyond repair. The Opa-locka Police Department includes 54 officers and 10 civilian staff serving the 4.1-square mile city.
“Now, we have the opportunity to conduct a national search for a police chief who will consider the latest research on police reform, accountability and community policing to enact evidence-based strategies to protect, serve and reduce crime in Opa-locka,” the mayor said.
Dobson joined the Opa-locka police force in 2014. According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement records, he was fired from the Doral Police Department in 2011 based on allegations of excessive absences, failing to show up for duty, sleeping on duty, falsifying time sheets and sexual harassment.