Federal CARES Act funding must be spent no later than Dec. 30 or be forfeited, compelling municipalities across Miami-Dade to race against the clock to do so.
In an effort to distribute all of its allocated $2.1 million CARES Act funds before the end of the month, the City of Opa-locka has extended its application deadlines for a series of Safety Net Programs for local residents, businesses and veterans. Though some programs do not have a set deadline, their availability is subject to change as the city’s coronavirus relief funding is depleted.
Housing assistance is among the many programs offered. The Residential Landlord and Tenant Assistance Program covers up to three months of past due rent. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) covers a maximum of $5,000 toward past due rent. Note that participation in Miami-Dade County ERAP does not exclude participation in the Residential Landlord and Tenant Assistance Program, but it cannot fund the same rental period. An additional opportunity that isn’t limited solely to Opa-locka residents is the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally-funded program that grants eligible households up to $2,000 toward energy bills over a 12-month period.
Identification and proof of residency within the city of Opa-locka is required to qualify for such programs, as is verification that you haven’t received previous assistance through any other programs. Documentation requirements include bank statements, a current and signed lease for renters, paid mortgage statements dating to February of this year for homeowners and a Social Security card. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and can be found at opalockafl.gov or miamidadecovidrelief.org.
City of Opa-locka Commissioner Chris Davis highlighted how beneficial these programs are to residents during a year of extreme financial strain. With a poverty rate above 35%, the city received unanimous approval from the County Commission to prioritize the needs of its residents.
“We were able to receive 100% of the funding we applied for through the CARES Act grant program provided to municipalities,” said Davis. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this hard-fought opportunity that isn’t usually awarded to smaller cities like Opa-locka.”
Through a partnership between the county and Publix Super Markets, all eligible Miami-Dade residents can take advantage of a deadline extension to the COVID-19 Relief Grocery Gift Card Program. The details for the program are specific to the municipality in which an individual resides.
For the City of Opa-locka, the gift card amount has doubled, from $250 to $500 for first-time applicants. Nearly 500 gift cards were distributed during the first round of the program. An anticipated 800 or more will be awarded in the initiative’s second round.
Those who previously benefited from the program in November can reapply, but will be limited to a $250 gift card per household. Applications can be found on opalockafl.gov and must be submitted in person at Sherbondy Park, located at 380 Bahman Ave. in Opa-locka, during its regular hours of operation.
Applications for gift cards will be available through Dec. 9. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age, provide valid ID that verifies place of residence and fill out a waiver that attests to financial hardship experienced during the pandemic.
Gift cards will be distributed at Sherbondy Park on a first-come first-served basis once applications are processed, on the following dates and times:
Dec. 9, 10 and 11: 1 – 5 p.m.
Dec. 12: 9 a.m. – noon
Dec. 16, 17 and 18: 1 – 5 p.m.
Dec 21, 22 and 23: 1 – 5 p.m.