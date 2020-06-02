JPG

Gov. Ron DeSantis late Monday extended until July 1 an executive order that seeks to help prevent foreclosures and evictions amid job losses and financial problems caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis made the announcement just hours before an earlier extension was scheduled to expire. DeSantis initially issued an order April 2 that offered protections for people facing foreclosures or evictions. He issued an extension May 14 that was scheduled to expire Tuesday.

