The historically Black neighborhood of Overtown has been in a constant gentrification battle as developers seek to prey on minority communities for profit. A partnership with Miami is helping residents fight back.
The Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency’s affordable housing and homeownership initiative, created to help Overtown families build generational wealth through property ownership, has announced a partnership with the City of Miami Housing and Community Development, local elected officials, Design2Form and Chester Realty Group. The announcement was made during a press conference Thursday at a quadplex development site supported through the partnership.
The initiative, involving three phases of investment in the community’s current and future housing developments, has so far also resulted in a twin home construction on 1900 NW 2nd Ct. and condominium units at Town Park Plaza North.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez described SEOPW CRA’s initiative as something combating gentrification by building on vacant land owned by the city and eliminating profits to keep prices low for future occupants.
“Almost everything is rental [in Overtown] but they’re doing homeownership, which is rare,” he said. “This project shows a new model of homeownership and condominiums that frankly has never been done in Overtown or anywhere else in the city.”
Though the housing developments are open to everyone in the county, Overtown residents will be given priority during the application submission period post quadplex construction. An application for a six-week workshop provided by Chester Realty Group for credit restoration, consultations and special homebuying programs is available on the SEOPW CRA website at miamicra.com/seopwcra/pages/HomeownershipProgram.
“We’ve been fighting gentrification in places like Overtown for a long time and we are very proud of our record for ensuring that people continue to have the opportunity to live here,” said District 5 Commissioner Keon Hardemon, a SEOPW CRA board member.
The SEOPW CRA has already issued a $60 million bond that allows current residents to improve their homes, and funding for rental apartments to address homelessness in the community and to close the wealth gap.
Regarding the initiative, Hardemon said, “this creates wealth for [residents] and their families and improves communities that have been left out by state, federal and local governments.”
Future developments planned by the agency include a 24-unit condominium at 1611 Northwest 3rd Ave.
Hardemon, who played a crucial role in the execution of the project, hopes to expand it across the county should he win the seat for District 3 Miami-Dade county commissioner in November.
“My goal is to ensure that Miami-Dade County uses its land to make homeowners out of renters who have been there for decades,” he told The Miami Times.