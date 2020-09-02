Performing arts educators in Miami-Dade knew what to expect as they began online teaching this week. For them and their student performers, closed studios, silent orchestra pits and dark stages are a present-day reality that may continue for the rest of the academic year, unless in-person schooling makes a comeback in 2021.
At Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School, where Jamel Booth’s students were preparing an end-of-year performance of “Dreamgirls” last spring, the loss of in-person learning brought on by COVID-19 was keenly felt.
Seen as the ultimate musical to showcase their skills, “Dreamgirls” was supposed to help Booth’s theater students get into the post-high school performing arts programs of their dreams. Instead, after weeks of rigorous daily rehearsals, production was shut down on the day of the show’s first full run-through. It would have been staged in April.
Booth, who teaches musical theater and straight acting, said that although his students weren’t able to enact the Tony award-winner in front of an audience, they still received the show experience by performing it on stage for the dress rehearsal – albeit to an empty house – which is a skill in itself.
“A lot of [my students] want to do this professionally and were prepping for college, so I would FaceTime them individually and do monologue workshops,” said Booth, who shifted quickly to remote instruction.
For those with auditions for college drama programs, Booth spent four full days working with his hopeful thespians to help them film their artistry and send their efforts off to his colleagues. For musical theater students, he taught full dance and movement classes on Instagram Live using his personal account, which was open to the public. As an assignment, students had to record themselves performing.
Disappointments and deferred dreams
“Dreamgirls” was just one of many student-led shows affected by the pandemic once performing arts classes moved into the virtual space. For the first time in more than 40 years, the annual full-scale production of “The Nutcracker” will not take place at Miami-Dade County Auditorium.
The show, a collaboration between New World School of the Arts and Thomas Armour Youth Ballet, has a cast of more than 140 roles. Ruth Wiesen, Armour’s executive artistic director and a dance instructor at both schools, said the loss of the performances is heartbreaking for students.
“Kids wait until they’re in the third grade, when they can audition for [Nutcracker], and the kids who are graduating, who were looking forward to having the role of their lifetime because they’re finally seniors and were going to get to play, you know, the Snow Queen, it’s now been taken away from them,” she said.
Trying to make the best of a difficult situation, Wiesen is working on how she can effectively instruct through a screen.
“You can’t touch the back of their legs and say, ‘straighten right here’ or ‘engage this muscle.’ You’re just verbally cueing them, and you can’t even point on the screen to tell them where to fix things.”
Regardless of technique, an important part of a dance studio is its floor – the wrong type of surface can cause injuries. One of Wiesen’s primary concerns and workarounds for her remote classes has been trying to find exercises online that mimic aerobics. For her older advanced students, she’s found exercises that keep their muscles strong and engaged without having to use the floor.
“I look at 32 kids in a class and I see that some are on
terrazzo tile, some around carpeting, some are like on a foam play mat. Everybody’s on a different kind of surface and some surfaces are not good for jumping,” she said.
Climbing past obstacles to make it work
Norland Middle School theater teacher Tanisha Cidel has created new approaches to learning for her students, too.
“I believe this is a time where education has changed completely and it’s up to us to pick up the mantle and make it as engaging as we can to make them want to learn,” she said.
During the summer Cidel created a virtual camp named Evolutionary Arts Life Foundation alongside her husband, Bringle Cidel, who is the director of band and orchestra at Krop Senior High. It was a four-week program where subjects like orchestra, band, dance, musical theater and acting were taught to kids ages 5-17.
“We did that because they were so inundated with so many things mentally, in dealing with the pandemic and being out of school,” she said. “We thought it would be a way for them to connect with their peers and other like-minded students.”
Using the year 2020 as a theme, with issues arising from the pandemic to racial injustices, students enacted virtual performances where they would create scenes around how they felt about being marginalized in the Black community, being isolated from their friends, or missing out on senior year and performing their favorite musical.
When acting out a scene, students recorded themselves on the video conferencing platform Zoom, where they could choose to either create the scene as a video call or set up virtual backgrounds that would place them in specific settings. One student would look to their right and the student to their left would look back at them, as if they were talking to a person sitting next to them.
One of the challenges remote learning poses is technological delays. When the class had to perform a song, Cidel had to take matters into her own hands.
“Let’s say they’re performing ‘Without Love’ from ‘Hairspray.’ You can’t have 20 kids in a room together performing choreography [during a pandemic],” she said. “What we did was send them all a click track, so they knew exactly when to start, and they had to do two tracks – one track just singing and another track doing the choreography with the music in their ear in front of their computer. Then we edited it together and pressed Play and recorded it.”
Committed to seeing it through
To avoid technological difficulties, vocal mentor Jalisa Faye, much like Cidel, would have sessions with students where she had them sing individually and perform in front of their peers on Zoom. Other days, she’d ask her students to send her videos of themselves singing and she would then tell them what to work on vocally.
“I didn’t want to lose the essence of getting them used to performing in front of their peers or me, or of having that real time interaction,” she said.
Faye teaches at North Miami Senior High School through the Guitars Over Guns program. She kept her students engaged by playing a game of “Song Association,” where she gives them a word and they have 10 seconds to come up with a song that contains that word in its lyrics. She also played the students an instrumental through Zoom and challenged them to write a song, or at least a chorus, to the track.
Faye’s efforts to keep the arts alive during distance learning, and those of her colleagues, reflect a pledge to do the same from Miami-Dade Public Schools.
“Throughout the summer, our teachers, principals and administrators worked in unison to make sure that curriculums and teaching methods could be adapted to fit the current technology,” stated Elmo R. Lugo, a media relations specialist for M-DCPS, in an email interview with The Miami Times.
Hoping to ensure that students meet the learning objectives for each class, the district is working with arts organizations to provide enrichment opportunities through virtual lessons, masterclasses and virtual field experiences. Students are also encouraged to continue participating in virtual competitions, evaluations and assessments.
“Arts education, regardless of learning modality,” continued Lugo, “will be supported by our teachers, district personnel, community partners and curriculum resources/platforms that support our students in the arts.”