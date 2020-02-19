The Miami Foundation prioritized establishing racial equity five years ago by uniting local donors, community leaders and residents who use charitable giving to increase opportunities for Greater Miami's Black residents and communities. Through a pilot program that raised $20,000 in two and one-half weeks, funding will be allocated to 39 local organizations. They will reap the benefits of what the community sowed.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, awardees were announced as part of the State of Black Philanthropy, a forum to discuss Miami’s giving and receiving efforts for people of color. An integral component to the foundation’s efforts are ongoing conversations regarding race equity. These annual forums serve as discourse opportunities for the exchange of action-oriented ideas and partnership formation.
The event was held at the Overtown Performing Arts Center, 1074 NW Third Ave., Miami, FL. Nancy Ancrum, Miami Herald editorial board editor served as moderator.
Barron Channer and Carole Hall inspired and championed the State of Black Philanthropy conversations. During the program, Channer spoke on behalf of the fund and announced awards to organizations that participated in Give Miami Day 2019.
A partial list includes: Family Action Network Movement; Gang Alternative Inc.; Haitian American Community Development Corporation; Historic Hampton House Community Trust Inc.; Honey Shine Inc.; Teen Upward Bound; The Black Archives History and Research Foundation of South Florida Inc.; The Liberty City Optimist Club of FL Inc.; One Hundred Black Men of South Florida Inc. Opa-locka Community Development Corp.; and Overtown Optimist Club Inc.
The Miami Community Foundation invited Charlottesville Area Community Foundation’s president and CEO, Brennan Gould who shared how the Heal Charlottesville Fund became a model for using philanthropy to move the community through its division, as well as lessons learned that can be applied in Greater Miami.
Gould referenced the Charlottesville attacks from white supremacists in the summer of 2017 that culminated into two days of violent clashes. The tragic events uncovered long-standing racial divides in the region that had to be addressed for the community to truly heal.
“It was a pleasure to join the Miami community for a conversation about the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation's response to the white supremacist attacks in 2017,” Gould told The Miami Times on Tuesday, Feb. 18. “For many, 'Charlottesville' is an event. But Charlottesville is home to a community of people who are, like all communities across our nation, grappling with systems of oppression, racial inequities, and power structures designed to divide and exclude.”
The Miami Foundation’s commitment to skirt exclusion while at the same time providing opportunity so that every community representative and demographic have a seat at the giving table is paramount to its mission and quest to eradicate racial disparities.
“More than ‘leveling the playing field,’ improving racial equity has a major socioeconomic impact on Greater Miami’s Black residents and neighborhoods,” said Joe A. Fernandez, interim president and CEO with The Miami Foundation. “It affects crucial issues, like housing affordability and access to a good education. Philanthropy, when harnessed with intent and strategy, as it was in Charlottesville, has the power to increase access, equity and prosperity in all communities.”
Conversations on race, disparity, white supremacy attacks and high hopes for harmony each play a role in nonprofit organizations remaining at the forefront of serving youth, families, education and related mission-centered work.
“We all have work to do to see our communities and neighbors in their full context. And we all have a role to play to ultimately reimagine new ways of being in community together,” Gould told The Miami Times. “It was an honor to be with the Miami Foundation and other change makers who are working hard to realize a community where everyone can belong, contribute, and thrive.”