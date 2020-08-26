Policing While Black: Part II

Last week, we published the first part of our “Policing While Black” series. We met three retired Black police officers: Ed Haynes, Veronica Dixon and Laurick Ingram. Haynes was the first Black officer hired by the Miami Shores Police Department, while Dixon and Ingram both worked for Miami-Dade County.
In addition to sharing their experiences in the Blue Brotherhood and how they navigated the dichotomy of being both police officers and Black, the trio also weighed in on current hot-button issues in America. Topics included racism in the ranks, respect in the community and how they felt about the killing of George Floyd.
Part II of the series continues below with all three officers’ insights on related topics, including police culture, Black Lives Matter protests and more.
A culture seeped in toxicity
Dixon and Haynes both said the rookies involved in George Floyd’s murder were victims of the toxic culture that permeates the ranks.
“I could understand the officers that were very new to the job, they were in a very bad position. From what I gathered, they told Chauvin maybe he should get off [Floyd’s] neck, but they didn’t do anything for fear of losing their careers,” Dixon said. “They weren’t sure where they stood, and I can guarantee you that had they done something they would’ve been treated very badly, because that’s the culture of the police. Even when we’re wrong, we will side with our own. One hundred percent that’s the culture and until that culture changes, it will continue to be the way that it is and it just makes me feel very, very sad. It’s very unfortunate that such a great profession is so polluted.”
In a separate interview, Haynes echoed her sentiment.
“A lot of times when you come out of the academy, you’ve been taught all these laws and you come out trying to follow all of these rules, but when you hit the street and you’re riding with what they call an FTO (field training officer), a lot of times these old-timers, they’re like … forget everything you just learned, now you’re going to learn some real police work,” Haynes said. “So here you are as a recruit, you’re not trying to do anything where you don’t pass your probation.”
While Haynes said he understood what the rookie officers with Chauvin may have been thinking, he admonished them for failing to intercede.
“I understand their viewpoint, but I also understand that as a human being you have to have integrity, and if you see something that’s going down like that, you’ve got to be willing to lose your job because at the end of the day, look at where they’re at now,” Haynes said.
Ingram recounted a time when his 23-year-old son was stopped by the police. He said his son had called him as he’d instructed him to if such an instance were to occur. Ingram said he overheard one of the officers tell his son he would be body slammed if he didn’t hang up the phone.
After placing a call to a friend who was a high-ranking officer in the department and going to the scene, Ingram said the officers changed their tone and apologized.
“By the time I get there, I get like eight apologies on the way to my son, but that’s because of that phone call and who I was. I felt like it should have been handled that way in the first place and I really don’t think [the officer] would’ve talked that way to a white guy in a three-piece suit. … That kind of response, to me, was not warranted,” Ingram said.
When protests turn violent
Haynes said he was happy people were protesting because change only comes by force.
“As it relates to the protests, my response to that is, finally. You cannot allow for things to keep occurring and you don’t say anything. Change only happens with resistance and nothing is given. It’s always taken, so if the people weren’t doing what they’re doing, nothing would happen,” Haynes said. “It would be the same old, same old. People would be pacified for a short period of time and everything would revert back.”
Ingram said he’s fine with protests, but doesn’t agree with the destruction of property.
“My sons don’t like this or agree with me on this, but I don’t agree when you start torching things and burning up places,” Ingram said. “If your goal is to be a voice for George Floyd, ask his family what they want. And if his family tells you to go burn down Target, then go do it. If his family is not telling you to do that then you’re doing it for a different agenda. Maybe it’s a good agenda, I don’t know, but to me it’s a disguise. If we’re really there to be a voice for him and more importantly for his family, his legacy, then ask the legacy holders, what do you want?”
Dixon said she now fully understands why people are protesting and have been for years.
“I was more on the people’s side than I was on the officers’ side,” Dixon said. “To see it played out on national television and come to the conclusion that it really happens, and it happens this way and it happens to Black people more often than not, it made me very afraid for my younger brother and son. They’re respectful young men, but you could still die even if you’re respectful. Coupled with my experience of being on the job and the way the officers treated me, I understood.”
Policing while Black – commitment or foolishness?
Haynes and Ingram recommend that Black men and women become police officers, despite the current climate.
“Absolutely become an officer, especially if you want to make a change,” Haynes said. “If you want your communities to stop having certain situations happen to them, you become a police officer, so you become the one patrolling the community. Community policing is a great thing.”
“Oh God, yes. Are you kidding? My family has had a badge in it for the last 70 years,” Ingram said. “My brother was a cop. I was a cop, my sister-in-law was a cop. My nephew’s a cop, my grand-niece is a cop, my niece was a captain at corrections, her husband was a chief of Opa-locka. It’s an honorable job. You make it honorable. … If you’re going to be a good person, you’re going to be a good person. We have to have good people in there because if we don’t, who else is going to be left?”
While Dixon agrees with Haynes’ and Ingram’s assertion that change starts from the inside, she doesn’t share their optimism about pursuing a career as a police officer today.
“I would love to be able to say yes because the only way you can change the system is to change it from within. However, there’s too much dirt at the top right now and until the top changes their position and how they do things, on the bottom you’re not going to be able to make a change; so no, I wouldn’t recommend it, not in the climate right now,” Dixon said.
Acknowledgement and accountability
“Officers should be held accountable from the top down,” Dixon said, acknowledging there are some “really, really, really good officers that really want to do a good job. … The supervisors that did things to me at the end of my career, none of them were held accountable. Everybody’s in bed with everybody so … until they start following the rules that they set in place nothing will change. They need to make it safe for officers to be able to tell the truth, to police each other and be okay with that.”
Haynes said more training is critical.
“Training is important on both sides. The public has to be trained and the police have to be trained. It is imperative,” said Haynes. He recommended Miami-Dade police “set up community training courses on the basics of use of force and expand the training that Circle of Brotherhood” is doing.
“I think the main thing you should know is police work is just one part of a system, and that whole system has to be looked at in order for change to be made,” he added.
Ingram said people have to be transparent, open to dialogue and value humanity to be good cops. He questioned how to get someone who doesn’t to change their views.
“You have to acknowledge the power of social media and you have to be able to have genuine discussions. You should be able to feel comfortable walking out there without being behind a shield,” Ingram said. “Judgement is a hard thing to teach. How do you teach humanity? I don’t know. I’d love to be the smart voice [and give you the answer], but if you don’t have that in your heart, how do you get that?”
CORRECTION: In last week’s print edition, Veronica Dixon was erroneously identified as Valerie in her photo. The online version of the story has been updated to reflect the correction.