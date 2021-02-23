A pro-Trump doctor from Miami Springs was arrested Friday and charged with a hate crime for attacking a Hispanic man at a Hialeah Publix on Jan. 20, President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day.
Dr. Jennifer Susan Wright, 58, an anesthesiologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center, became angry after the man asked her to observe social distancing practices while in line at the grocery store. She called him a racial slur and vandalized his car by scratching it with a key, reports said.
When the man tried to call 911, Wright punched him, which caused him to drop his phone, the Miami Herald reported. She kicked him, trying to stomp the phone, as he tried to pick it up.
She faces charges of criminal mischief, tampering with a victim and battery with prejudice, a charge that was upgraded to a felony with a "hate crime" enhancement, according to the Herald.
Wright is known as fervent Trump supporter, frequently posting pro-Trump and anti-Democrat sentiments to social media, and often posing with a Make America Great Again hat.
Mount Sinai Medical Center shared a statement from its president and CEO, Gino R. Santorio, on Twitter Monday afternoon, announcing that Wright "is no longer responsible for patient care at Mount Sinai."
“We are aware of the hate crime arrest of an anesthesiologist who practiced at the medical center,” he wrote. “The details that have been reported regarding the incident are unacceptable and counter to the culture we foster and the mission that guides us. Since our inception, we have remained dedicated proponents of ensuring equality for all, regardless of our differences, including race, religion, nationality, creed, sexual orientation and socio-economic status.”