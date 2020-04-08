Earl G. Graves, Sr., who championed the intersection of Black people, the business world and personal finance on his way to founding the seminal Black Enterprise magazine and growing it into a bona fide multimedia conglomerate, died Monday night. He was 85 years old.
The announcement was made by Black Enterprise, which reported that Graves’ death came “after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.”
Graves’ son, namesake and current Black Enterprise CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. tweeted the news of his father’s passing. He wrote:
At 9:22pm this evening, April 6, my Father and Hero Earl Graves Sr., the Founder of @blackenterprise, passed away quietly after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. I loved and admired this giant of a man, and am blessed to be his namesake. LOVE YOU DAD! pic.twitter.com/UoerizfX8a— Earl Butch Graves Jr (@EarlButchGraves) April 7, 2020
Aside from his success with Black Enterprise, Graves was also a successful businessman in other arenas including as the CEO and owner of Pepsi-Cola of Washington, the largest minority-controlled Pepsi franchise in the United States. The proud HBCU graduate of Morgan State University also authored the book, “How To Succeed In Business Without Being White,” in 1998, and served on Howard University‘s board of trustees, one of many such appointments with a number of businesses and organizations.
Graves explained in his book why he decided to start Black Enterprise magazine.
“The time was ripe for a magazine devoted to economic development in the African American community,” he wrote. “The publication was committed to the task of educating, inspiring and uplifting its readers. My goal was to show them how to thrive professionally, economically and as proactive, empowered citizens.”
Born in 1935, Graves was from the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, affectionately known as ‘Bed-Stuy.’ He attended Morgan State University, where he graduated with an economics degree. After serving in the army and working in real estate and law enforcement, Graves landed a position as the administrative assistant to Robert F. Kennedy, which he held until Kennedy’s assassination in 1968.
Following a stint as the administrative assistant to Sen. Kennedy from 1965 to 1968, Graves turned a small business loan into a successful business model that spawned the first issue of Black Enterprise in 1970. Fifty years later, Black Enterprise is now “a diversified multimedia business spreading the message of financial empowerment to more than 6 million African Americans through print, digital, broadcast and live-event platforms,” the publication says.
Black Enterprise introduced the world to many of today’s most well-respected Black business leaders including billionaires Oprah Winfrey and Bob Johnson.
The Brooklyn native in 1999 went on to receive the 84th NAACP Spingarn Medal, the highest distinction awarded by the storied civil rights organization and one of a number of prizes that recognized his success. He has been indicted in the U.S. Business Hall of Fame, was named by Fortune as one of the 50 most powerful and influential African Americans in corporate America and won a U.S. Army Commendation Award as a former member of the Green Berets.
During his historical career, Graves was also listed in Who’s Who in America; named one of the 10 most outstanding businessmen in the country by President Richard Nixon in 1972; and recognized by TIME magazine as one of the future leaders in the country, according to Crunchbase. He also owned Pepsi-Cola of Washington D.C. for a number of years before selling the franchise back to the corporation.
Despite being heralded as the “ultimate champion of Black business,” Graves didn’t hesitate to point out he didn’t deserve all the credit for his publication’s continued success. He noted his wife, Barbara Kidd Graves, was by his side the entire time until she preceded him in death in 2012.
“Black Enterprise was just a modest magazine when I founded it—just me, a few brave advertisers like Pepsi, ExxonMobil and General Motors; and a small but spirited staff. And one other person who did just about everything there is to do to put out a magazine—my wife, Barbara,” Graves said.
Very active in politics, civil rights and philanthropy, Graves was instrumental in helping Barack Obama become the first Black president of the United States
Graves is survived by his three sons he had with his wife, Barbara Kydd Graves, who died in 2012 after decades of playing a significant role in Black Enterprise’s success. They were married for 37 years.
There was no immediate announcement of a funeral.
Bruce C.T. Wright of Newsone and Moguldom.com’s Isheka N. Harrison contributed to the information in this report.