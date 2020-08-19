A rising cartoonist making a splash on the internet and on social media will now be a regular contributor to the pages of The Miami Times.
Davian Chester is a 27-year-old digital artist from Columbus, Georgia. He is the owner of Real Toons and is best known for illustrating the Black experience. He was labeled the "Juneteenth Guy" last year when his “Google Doodle” commemorating June 19 went viral after the search engine behemoth failed to post one. His artwork has been featured in many shows as well as shared by celebrities and news outlets.
Chester started drawing in elementary school but fell in love with digital art in high school. “I had a 3.7 grade point average in school, but I always loved art,” he said. “I didn’t play sports or go outside; I just stayed indoors and did my art.”
He makes a living working with youth in an elementary school computer lab while freelancing as an artist. He’s working toward turning his talent into a full-time job.
“I definitely want to turn my passion for illustration, graphic design and animation into my day job,” said Chester. “I want to own my own art gallery and studio someday as well.”
Chester studied graphic design at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Alabama and is otherwise self-taught. He is excited to bring his unique style and humor to South Florida readers.