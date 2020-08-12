Families in dire straits as a result of the coronavirus may have a new lifeline to cling to, albeit a short one.
The Miami-Dade Pandemic Assistance Program was recently established to grant eligible households an up to $2,000 one-time-only payment, as a means of addressing short-term financial hardships brought on by the current pandemic.
Funding for the new program is being provided by Miami-Dade County as part of the state’s federal CARES Act relief efforts; the program is being administered by United Way of Miami-Dade.
According to the United Way Miami website, the online application takes about 30 minutes to complete. Once submitted, it will be assessed by a community representative to determine eligibility. If additional information is needed, applicants will be contacted directly.
When applying, have the following available and in hand:
• Florida driver's license and/or government-issued photo ID
• 2018 or 2019 tax return
• Bank account information (ABA/routing and account numbers)
• Voided check/banking app image/deposit slip (if applicable)
• DD Form 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty (if applicable)
• Veteran ID Card (if applicable)
• Utility bill (if applicable)
• Two Months of bank statements (if applicable)
• Verification of loss of income (if applicable)
Apply as quickly as possible – funding is limited and there’s a high volume of applicants. Delays in response time are to be expected for the same reason, so if you do apply, be sure to submit as complete and accurate an application as you can. The website states it will take 10 days for an application to be processed, but incomplete applications may take longer.
To apply for the Miami-Dade Pandemic Assistance Program visit www.unitedwaymiami.org, then scroll down the home page and click on “Miami-Dade Pandemic Assistance Program.”