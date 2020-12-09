RISE Miami-Dade, the county-backed small-business relief loan fund, has announced relaxed eligibility requirements, improved terms and a new deadline to push distribution of millions in CARES Act funds before the end of the year.
These changes arrive as local businesses continue to struggle to recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and funds remain available in the program, originally seeded with $25 million of federal stimulus money. A new phone service for application support was also announced as part of an effort to ensure that the remaining $14 million is distributed before the federally mandated Dec. 30 deadline sends any unallocated monies back to Washington.
Qualified small business entities now include those with a maximum of 50 employees, up from the original 25; maximum annual revenue of $5 million, up from the original $2 million; and a minimum credit rating of 520, down from the original 575. The maximum loan amount is now $45,000, up from $30,000, and the first loan payment is deferred until February 1, 2022. (Payments were previously slated to start three months after a loan was granted.) The new application deadline is Dec. 20.
Small businesses may apply online at RiseMiamiDade.com or by calling 305.593.3311.
“We understand the urgency of this moment and we see that our community’s small businesses are still struggling with the economic impacts of the pandemic, which is why we felt it was crucial to do even more to ensure these relief funds could get into the hands of as many Miami-Dade small businesses as possible,” said George Joseph, CEO of the Dade County Federal Credit Union (FCU), which operates the fund. “By opening up the requirements and changing the eligibility factors, we believe we’re making it easier for businesses to access the support they need right now.”
Since its launch over the summer, RISE has issued more than $7 million in loans to 400 businesses in Miami-Dade, from hair salons, dry cleaners and bakeries to entrepreneurs, legal offices and pet groomers from the north to the south.
From the beginning, RISE made it a priority to seek out and support Black- women- and minority-owned small businesses, as they’ve historically lacked access to capital and have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic-induced economic crisis.
To help, the application process and the document requirements for RISE were designed to be simple and streamlined, in contrast to the cumbersome process of many other relief programs. In addition, one-on-one assistance is offered to business owners who need help gathering documents or with the technological aspects of the application process. Above all, the funds were designed to be more flexible than what other programs stipulate: a RISE loan can be used to cover payroll or rent, to purchase technology or to cover any business-related expense.
Many RISE recipients are business owners who were turned down by other relief programs, such as Johnson Louis, owner of JLouis Dry Cleaner in North Miami. His business was crippled from the moment lockdown measures took effect.
“Our services depend on the customers who go to church, schools, weddings and parties. With the shutdown, these events stopped and the need for our services came to a halt,” he said.
After being denied Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, Louis successfully secured a RISE loan that he used “to cover rent and make payroll and pay other business expenses that didn’t go away just because my customers did.”
RISE Miami-Dade was created by a vote of the Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners in June, when they unanimously agreed to allocate $25 million of the county’s federal CARES Act stimulus package to creating a loan fund for local small and microbusinesses – the mom-and-pop shops that had been largely left out of other relief programs, such as the PPP or SBA disaster loans. However, receiving support from those programs has never disqualified a small business from accessing a RISE loan.
RISE Miami-Dade is operated by the FCU in partnership with three Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) or community-based lenders: Ascendus, Miami Bayside Foundation and the Black Business Investment Fund.