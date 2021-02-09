Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson was elected on Monday to serve as chair of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment (HEWI) Subcommittee of the House Committee on Education and Labor, which has broad jurisdiction over issues related to college affordability, campus climate and safety, apprenticeship programs and workforce development.
“I am thrilled to take on this important responsibility. As chair of the HEWI subcommittee, I will seek to help make attaining a quality degree more accessible for all, which includes robust investment in historically Black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions, fostering a more inclusive environment on our nation’s campuses, and stronger support for first-generation, low-income and minority students.
“I also will seek to address the nation’s student loan crisis and fight to reverse the harmful policies put in place by the Trump administration and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. As many institutions struggle with pandemic-related challenges, I will work to ensure that they have the resources and funding needed to meet this moment of crisis."
This new leadership position also will enable Wilson to advocate on behalf of high school graduates and workers who seek other forms of postsecondary opportunities, such as career and technical education, apprenticeship programs and vocational rehabilitation.
“I look forward to working with President Biden and Department of Education secretary nominee Miguel Cardona to address these and other pressing priorities,” said Wilson.
Wilson is a former school principal whose district includes Florida Memorial University, the only HBCU in South Florida; St. Thomas University; Barry University; Broward Community College; Miami Dade College; and Florida International University. She is the founder of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, an in-school, dropout prevention mentoring program for boys of color, which has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships to thousands of students seeking a college degree or other postsecondary educational opportunities.