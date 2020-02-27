The Demps started the Greater Optimist Club in 1994.
Enid Demps is executive director and Joe Demps founded the club.
Its mission is to provide affordable educational, cultural, and recreational programs to low-income people in Goulds and the surrounding areas. The club offers sports development and homework assistance programs and organizes projects for young members of Goulds.
Five hundred kids from Goulds play Pop Warner with the Optimist Club and the dance team has had national success.
In honor of Black History Month, Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell awarded Enid and Joe Demps, other community leaders and organizations with certificates for their community service last Tuesday Feb. 18 at the Goulds Community Center.
Mucarsel-Powell said Black people in the region are committed to each other and that was why she awarded the individuals and organizations.
“In South Florida, we have a vibrant African-American community with endless talent – a community filled with culture, pride and a sense of responsibility to help each other,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “It is because of this sense of entrepreneurship, education and leadership, all pillars that hold our communities together, that I was proud to recognize magnificent leaders in our community for their commitment and dedication to our beautiful South Florida.
“Just because February is Black History Month, does not mean that we stop working the other 11 months out of the year. The plight of our community is constant but so is our perseverance.”
The Greater Goulds Optimist Club helped improve the lighting at the community center, the baseball field, the basketball court, added a computer lab and a $1.7 million astro turf field with money from the NFL.
Joe Demps, president of the Greater Goulds Optimist Club, is also a veteran, a community activist and has even built over 20 homes in Miami.
“It’s always a great honor to be recognized for the work that you do – especially by someone of the congresswoman’s stature,” Demps said.
The award recipients were in the fields of education and health and had spent time in different branches of Armed Services. The community members thanked the community for recognizing their work and said they felt honored about the certificates they received.
Jasmine Johnson is the director for the Upward Bound program at Miami Dade College’s Homestead campus.
Upward Bound is a federal program to assist low-income and first generation high school students who wish to receive a post-secondary education. Upward Bound helps students graduate high school with the skills, tools, and motivation needed to complete college successfully.
The Upward Bound Program at Miami Dade College serves 60 students who attend Homestead Senior High School. They have had 17 of their 20 graduating students enter directly into college and two students enter the Armed Services.
“I was really honored to be recognized for doing what my program does,” Johnson said. “I have a lot of work to meet some of the work of the other people who were honored. I look forward to having as long a career as they’ve had.”
Julie Robinson is a co-founder and executive director of the South Dade Veterans Alliance, a program which forms partnerships with organizations and individuals to provide social services for veterans reentering society.
Robinson, a three-year veteran of the Army, also did three prison sentences. Robinson was an administrator/field artillery soldier in South Korea. She recovered from drug addiction.
“I give first God the praise for who He is and what He did,” Robinson said. “Second, the St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church and the St. Peters Community Development Corporation for believing in South Dade Restore.”
Robinson received a job offer from the Department of Veterans Affairs during which she supported homeless veterans. Later, the Miami VA made her the first community employment coordinator for its offices.
Afterward, she co-founded South Dade Veterans Alliance.
“Women veterans in South Dade are underserved. Women are underserved,” Robinson said of why she co-founded the organization. “The support of the community helped to regain their lives; women vets that lost their way.”
In “Men of Honor,” Cuba Gooding Jr. played the role of Carl Brashear, the first Black U.S. Navy deep sea diver who charted the way for Les W. Burke, the eighth Black Navy deep sea diver.
Burke is founder of Scientist in the Sea and was awarded for over three decades of service to the Navy as a salvage diver.
Burke started diving in 1980. He completed the Navy's school for Deep Sea Diving and Salvage in Little Creek, Virginia, thus becoming one of the Navy’s elite divers.
Burke took part in salvage operations recovering U.S. vessels in the water regardless of how they sank, such as American spacecrafts. Burke recovered the lunar spacecraft that landed in the ocean.
“It was quite exciting to be a part of this group and being recognized,” Burke said.
Colonel Brodes Hartley Jr. has been the president and CEO of Community Health of South Florida Inc. for over 30 years. While Hartley led Community Health of South Florida, the federally qualified health network has grown to 10 health centers and 42 school-based centers.
Wilbur Zacch Bell’s Flava’s is a local community staple in West Perrine, serving soul food to South Florida. Bell is an almost 80-year resident of Miami. The idea for the restaurant came in the 1980s after the Arthur McDuffee riots. Bell travelled great lengths to get quality soul food and breakfast in South Florida at the time.
Deacon Sinclair Williams is a 95-year-old veteran and one of the founders of the West Perrine Christian Association Inc.
“I appreciate it so much,” Williams said.
Carswell Washington is one of the original plaintiffs in Herbert Pate vs. Dade County School Board. The results of the lawsuit helped desegregate Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Washington has been a longtime community activist. The Red Cross awarded Washington with the Baptist Health Community Service Award. She helped found the Miami Dade Community Action Agency in 1965.
The Dedication Dance Academy has been recognized as one of the premiere establishments to train young aspiring artists in South Florida. The Dedication Dance Academy was established in June 2004 in Miami by Artistic Director Raymond Young. The academy’s students are recognized for their unparalleled technique, discipline and professionalism.
Dedication Dance Academy is known and respected for their signature pieces, which are Broadway-infused performances and original works by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre.
The dance team placed first in Miami, second in the region and fourth in the nation. The region is Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.
The dance team “helps a lot with their self-esteem,” said Enid Demps.
“This is the first team in 25 years to be honored by a U.S. representative,” Enid Demps said.