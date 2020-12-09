While COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Miami-Dade, county commissioners grappled with the financial impact of the pandemic and how to spend federal CARES funds during Monday’s special meeting.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava described the COVID-19 trend as alarming. According to the latest statistics, there were 1,967 new cases confirmed in the county between Nov. 22 and Dec. 6. Among those cases were Levine Cava herself – and her husband – who tested positive on Nov. 30. Patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 have also risen steadily – from 634 people on Nov. 23 to 857 on Dec. 6. As of Dec 6, 176 people with COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units.
“Our 14-day [positivity average] is 8.5%. We are 25% of all the new cases in the state of Florida,” Levine Cava told county commissioners via Zoom. “We have seen notable increase in hospitalizations. This is a source of great concern. This will potentially overwhelm our health capacity.”
To help curtail those rates, the mayor said the county is partnering with business leaders and health care experts to launch a public awareness campaign. Called “We Can, We Will,” the aim is to promote “positive behaviors to fight the spread of COVID-19 over the holidays,” according to a news release issued by the mayor’s office.
Help from modern medicine may also soon be on the way. Carlos Migoya, president and CEO of Jackson Health, told the commission he is hopeful that Jackson Memorial Hospital will receive the first 20,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as early as this weekend.
“We are expecting it to be approved by the FDA … on Friday. And if that happens on Friday, we expect to have that vaccine sometime over the weekend,” he said.
During this first phase, Migoya said the vaccine will only be distributed to health care workers throughout Miami-Dade wishing to take the vaccine. He said the plan is to give the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to all willing health care workers within seven days, and the second dose three weeks after that.
Thereafter, first responders – police and fire rescue members – will be next in line for the vaccine, followed by people who are either over the age of 65 or who have underlying health conditions, Migoya said.
In the meantime, Miami-Dade County is still struggling with how to spend what remains of $474 million in federal CARES Act relief funding before the Dec. 30 deadline. So far, $233.5 million of the $474 million received has been spent, while the rest of the money is “in progress,” according to a county summary of coronavirus relief fund allocations.
In November, the county commission approved a resolution allocating any unspent CARES funds toward paying coronavirus-related expenditures, which are projected to be $101.6 million higher than originally budgeted.
“At some point … we are not going to have money to cover all expenses,” warned Jennifer Moon, senior advisor to the county commission.
As things stand, Moon said that the county was projected to have a $36 million deficit, with many of those expenses coming from police-related services.
“So, we will have to raise taxes or defund the police?” Commissioner Joe Martinez deadpanned.
“I did not say that,” Moon replied. “We could go to reserves, reduce expenditures elsewhere, but the $36 million will have to be covered.”
Other county commissioners were concerned about funds being distributed from other CARES-related programs, ranging from rental assistance to food distribution to help for taxi and jitney drivers. Commissioner Jean Monestime said that while the county has managed to allocate $5.5 million in rental assistance, other programs aren’t being run as efficiently.
“What concerns me is that besides the emergency rental assistance program, all the programs impacting less affluent people who don’t make that much money, who are being laid off, we have not been able to reach those individuals,” Monestime said.
Commissioner Keon Hardemon pushed for a resolution that will make it easier for cities to obtain CARES funds from the county. Hardemon complained that municipal governments are having a hard time complying with county guidelines in order to distribute aid within their cities. As a result, out of the $75 million in CARES funding allocated for cities, only $18 million has been dispersed.
“If we allow the municipalities greater flexibility … they can take that money and buy Sedano’s gift cards or any equivalent gift cards,” said Hardemon, who was a Miami City commissioner prior to his election as a county commissioner on Nov. 17.
Commissioner Raquel Regalado, however, worried that the county might be ignoring another looming threat – mass evictions. Regalado reminded the room that the federal government’s moratorium on evictions expires Dec. 31. And with more people unable to pay their rent, she added, property values for apartment buildings will plummet, which will affect the county’s tax rolls.
“We are going to go off a cliff and it is very concerning,” Regalado said.
Commissioner Oliver Gilbert agreed, stating that it was ironic that at a time when people are being encouraged to stay in their homes, “we are facing a situation where people are actually [going] to get evicted.”
Hardemon said his resolution was not about moving money, “but giving cities the ability to spend the money they do have” from the county’s CARE program. After he agreed that rental assistance would be a higher priority, the commission approved his motion by a vote of 10-to-0.
The county commission also approved a separate resolution – sponsored by commissioners Kionne McGhee, Eileen Higgins and Sally Heyman – to divert $1.9 million in unspent COVID-19 funds to the small nonprofit support grants program.