About 300 residents turned out on Feb. 12 to attend Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan’s annual Valentine’s Day Dance for Seniors at Trinity Church in Miami Gardens.
Love was in the air as many partygoers dressed in red and white attire, which were the official theme colors of the night. Some partygoers also wore festive ensembles in honor of the annual Valentine’s Day celebration in District 1. Some seniors carried canes or walkers, but that didn’t keep them from cutting a rug on the dance floor.
“Our seniors love coming here every year because they get to kick back, relax, and dance the night away,” Commissioner Jordan said.
The seniors danced the night away to old-school tunes performed by the local group 'Pocket Change.' The Cupid Shuffle, Electric Slide and Wobble were fan favorites. Attendees dined on grilled chicken, yellow rice, green beans and lemon cake. The event also featured a raffle with gift cards including Publix and Walmart.
The 2020 Valentine’s Day Dance for Seniors was sponsored by Bilzin Sumberg; Bombardier; Holland and Knight LLP; Calder Racecourse and Casino; LSN Partners; Sedano’s Supermarkets and Florida Power and Light.
Rona Bellamy, spokesperson for Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara Jordan, contributed to this report.