In court, experts ruled that Solomon Stinson was temporarily insane during a shooting spree that took place June 2, where he allegedly fired at police officers and several bystanders in West Broward.
This assessment meant that Stinson was not aware of what he was doing at the time of the incident, his defense attorney David Kubiliun told The Miami Times.
“In all the time that I had spent with him, I truly believe that he didn’t know what he was doing at the time of the incident, nor did he remember what happened,” Kubiliun said.
Additionally, the defense attorney speculated that Stinson’s no prior offenses combined with his ample educational services to the community played roles in the agreement.
“I’ve never had a case that has had this much outpour of support from the community,” he shared. “Every hearing that we had on this case, including ones where Dr. Stinson wasn’t present, we filled the court room up every single time.”
Kubiliun believes Stinson’s professional and familiar relationships with the people who appeared at his court hearings could have positively contributed to the judge and state officials working in this case.
The ex-school board member was released after striking a plea deal with Broward prosecutors in court Thursday.
Prosecutors dropped three attempted murder charges in exchange the 84-year-old plead guilty to one count of shooting at or into an occupied vehicle and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
Kubiliun said the temporary insanity at the time of the incident was attributed to the former school board member’s dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
As part of the plea agreement, Stinson will live in an assisted living facility that deals with other elderly and dementia patients.
His lawyer felt content with what he considered a just outcome of Stinson’s case. Kubiliun views Stinson getting the rehabilitative help he needs more appropriate than punishing the man with a life behind bars.
The name and location of the assisted living facility was not disclosed for the safety and privacy of Stinson and the other patients.