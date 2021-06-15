To increase the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in underserved areas, the Iota Pi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will host a COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, June 19, in Florida City.
The pop-up vaccination event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Florida City-Homestead Community Resource Center, 1600 N.W. 6th Court.
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for adults, and the Pfizer vaccine will be available for youths 12-years-old and older.
Free lunch will be provided for those who receive their first shots and special gifts will be provided to fathers in honor of Father’s Day.
Vaccines will be delivered by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department in partnership with the Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management.
More than 30,000 residents in the southern cities of Florida City and Homestead have contracted COVID-19, according to the latest information provided by the Florida Department of Health. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard ranks both cities as hot spots for the spread of the virus. Blacks make up more than 50% of the population in Florida City, and 18% of the population in Homestead.
“COVID-19 has ravaged the Black community. That is why it is important to bring this life saving vaccine to the people of South Dade,” said Leslie Elus, president of Iota Pi Lambda chapter.
The chapter partnered with the Miami-Dade County Mayor’s Office of Equity and Inclusion and several local nonprofits to organize the vaccine pop-up event.
“Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is committed to the equitable and efficient distribution of vaccines in our community,” said Jason Smith, director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion. “To achieve the goal of reaching as many residents as possible, it is important that we partner with trusted organizations such as the Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. This organization has built an immense amount of goodwill in the community, and we are appreciative for this collaboration.”
Other event partners include Community Health of South Florida, the Hue MIA Collective, and the Men’s Warehouse and the Health Foundation of South Florida. Lunch will be provided by Miami Kitchen Kreation.
“We know there are still some in our community who are hesitant about receiving the vaccines,” said Takevess Hatcher, vice president of Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. “During this vaccine pop-up event, we will have information on-hand to answer any questions that community may have.”
“Our goal is to save lives and livelihoods and let the community know that we care,” chapter president Elus said.
As of June 14, 2021, Miami-Dade reported 1.3 million people fully vaccinated, which is 49.78% of the County’s total population.