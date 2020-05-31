As protests sprout up throughout the nation over the senseless and inhumane death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, the South Dade Branch of the NAACP is calling for a faith-based prayer vigil. The branch listed three goals of the peaceful protest:
to honor Mr. Floyd’s memory
to register this community’s opposition to police brutality nationwide
to call for the re-establishment of an independent civilian police oversight board in Miami-Dade County
The NAACP is reaching out to leaders in the faith community to devote eight minutes of prayer and silence during one of their respective services from Sunday, May 31 through Sunday, June 7.
“With peaceful protests turning into riots and looting in other parts of the country, we were looking for a dignified response to a senseless murder,” said the Rev. Alphonso Jackson Sr., who chairs the South Dade branch’s Religious Affairs Committee.
Dwight Bullard, president of the South Dade NAACP Branch, said the organization asked area churches, synagogues, temples and mosques to set aside eight minutes of their worship service for the vigil.
“We are told that is how long the police officer pinned down Mr. Floyd, putting his knee on his neck as Mr. Floyd told the officer that he could not breathe,” said Bullard, a former state senator and representative. “Each house of worship can determine how those eight minutes will be spent – in communal or silent prayer or however the congregation wants to use this time.”
Mr. Floyd, an African American who worked as a bouncer and a truck driver in Minneapolis, was arrested Monday for allegedly trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. Surveillance video shows that at some point during the arrest, he ended up pinned to the ground by one of four white officers. In the video, Mr. Floyd can be heard complaining of pain and of not being able to breathe.
The officer continued to hold Mr. Floyd down even as onlookers begged the officer to let him up.
Mr. Floyd’s death and the initial reluctance of the Minneapolis County Attorney to file criminal charges against the officers underscores the need in Miami-Dade County to establish a 21st Century version of the former Independent Review Panel (IRP).
The independent community panel was empowered to investigate complaints of police misconduct, such as unlawful arrests and use of excessive force, and evaluate whether police have engaged in such civil rights violations as racial profiling and biased policing.
The IRP was originally established in the wake of the McDuffie eruptions in 1980 -- riots painfully similar to those in Minneapolis this past week that erupted in Miami in response to the acquittal of white officers who were tried for the murder of a black insurance salesman on a motorcycle.
For almost three decades, the IRP helped reduce police/community tensions. Then, in 2009, the IRP lost funding and, although a majority of county commissioners eventually voted to restore funding, they did not have the votes to override a threatened veto by the mayor.
Now, the NAACP, along with 25 other community organizations, is asking all candidates for county elective office to endorse immediate restoration of civilian oversight in our county.
Time is of the essence; let's quickly reestablish an entity that can help build the mutual trust and respect between the police and the community needed to prevent another Minneapolis here.
For more information on the NAACP prayer vigil call Rev. Alphonso Jackson at 786-251-5829
For more information on the South Dade Branch of the NAACP
305-209-0195 | www.southdadenaacp.org | South Dade NAACP, P.O. Box 971515, Miami, FL 33197