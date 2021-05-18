Southeast Overtown/Park West CRA Invests $250,000k in CRA Funds to Create a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant for Small Businesses in Overtown
On May 3, 2021, Board Chairman Jeffrey Watson announced that the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (SEOPW CRA) is awarding up to $10,000 in recovery assistance to provide critical gap financing to small businesses economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic within the redevelopment area. The grant is managed by Neighbors for Neighbors Association and the Overtown Business Resource Center for the business selection and application process. The grant is expected to create and retain jobs for small businesses. Applications are available until May 21, 2021 and can be found online at www.SEOPWCRA.Com/MiamiCRA.
Groundbreaking ceremony planned for a major affordable housing and mixed-use project on Block 55 in Overtown
Board Chairman Jeffrey Watson and the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (SEOPW CRA) will host the groundbreaking ceremony for Sawyer’s Walk, a major mixed-use development on Block 55 in Overtown. The ceremony will take place at the Block 55 site, located at 249 NW 6th Street, Miami, FL on Wednesday, June 23 at 11:00 a.m. Block 55 is 3.44 acre of undeveloped real estate located in Overtown, adjacent to downtown Miami. The Sawyer’s Walk development will consist of 578 affordable housing units, more than 250,000 square feet of retail/restaurant/office and entertainment uses, a 925-space parking garage, and a Target store on the first floor. National interest in the project has come from Aldi, Burlington, Ross, and Five Below. The Sawyer’s Walk development will create thousands of construction and permanent jobs for the local community. The development agreement also commits $18 million to the SEOPW CRA to be reinvested back into the community. Construction is expected to be completed by Dec 2023.
SEOPW CRA Announces Relaunch of Radio Talk Show to Spotlight Overtown
On May 12, 2021, the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (SEOPW CRA) announced the return of its Experience Overtown radio talk show. Each month, join City of Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson, as he highlights redevelopment efforts of the SEOPW CRA. The Experience Overtown Show explores the redevelopment area through the lens of 'towners', businesses, artists, developers, and other special invited guests who are a part of Overtown's transformation. Listen to the monthly show on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, and Sound Cloud free streaming platforms. The radio talk show also re-airs every third Thursday of the month on WMBM AM 1490 at 9AM. Episode one features the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater and Hampton Art Lovers.
Sunday Brunch Celebrates Women of Overtown
On May 16, 2021, the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency sponsored the City of Miami Police Department’s first women’s brunch celebrating women of Overtown. Honorees included Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields, Jackie Bell, Angel Pittman, and Dr. Enid Curtis Pinkney. The program was developed by Commander Bianca Joseph and hosted at the Overtown Performing Arts Center.
This news brief is sponsored by South Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment.