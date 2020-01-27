Although the city of Miami Beach may not be hosting the big game, the urban-island will be welcoming thousands of visitors in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIV. Between the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, large-scale network broadcasts on iconic Ocean Drive and the Gronk Beach Festival at the North Beach Bandshell — Miami Beach is huddled up for all of the action.
“Our city team has been working around the clock to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all of the visitors — near and far — who will soon be touching down upon South Florida,” said City Manager Jimmy L. Morales. “We look forward to offering a warm welcome to the sun and fun capital of the world.”
In preparation, the city has been implementing a comprehensive and coordinated plan to ensure visitors are able to enjoy the festivities, while maintaining safety and resident quality of life.
Street Closures
Starting, Jan. 18 through Feb. 5, there will be closures around the Miami Beach Convention Center. Full closures on Convention Center Drive include: from 18 Street to Dade Boulevard starting Jan. 18 to Feb. 5; 17 Street to 18 Street from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1; Washington Avenue southbound from 18 Street to 21 Street from Jan. 21 to Feb. 4; Washington Avenue northbound from 18 Street to 21 Street from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3; and 19 Street will be closed to through traffic, but access to the parking lot will be maintained from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5.
Other closures include streets around the Faena Forum, including 34 Street from Indian Creek Drive to Collins Avenue from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3; 33 Street westbound from Indian Creek Drive to Collins Avenue from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2; and 32 Street from Indian Creek Drive to Collins Avenue from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.
Ocean Drive will be closed starting Friday, Jan. 31 to all vehicular traffic beginning at 7 a.m. to provide a safe, open walkway for guests. Ocean Drive will remain pedestrian-only until Monday, Feb. 3 at 7 a.m.
As there will be a series of evening events on Watson Island in the City of Miami on Thursday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb. 1, residents are encouraged to use the Julia Tuttle or Venetian Causeways to enter or exit the city.
Public Transportation and Ride Sharing
The city strongly urges visitors to utilize ride sharing services and transit options, including the FREE Miami Beach Trolley. Trolleys will be operating Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to midnight. To track trolleys in real-time, please download the Miami Beach e-Gov app.
Although there are numerous municipal parking facilities along the Miami Beach Trolley route providing convenient park and ride options, parking is expected to fill up quickly and ride sharing (UberPool/Lyft Shared) is recommended as availability of ride share vehicles may be at a premium.
The designated area for Uber, Lyft and taxi drop off/pick up will be on the 1800 block of Meridian Avenue for anyone near the Miami Beach Convention Center.
The Building Department Will be Temporarily Moving
In order to mitigate some of the congestion in the Convention Center district, the Building Department will be temporarily moving to their North Beach Satellite Office located at 962 Normandy Drive from Jan. 27 through Jan. 31, 2020. Customers will be able to receive the same services they do at City Hall, including dropping off plans for the 24-hour walk through service and for customer questions. The 24-hour turnaround time for walk throughs, however, will be 48-hours during this timeframe to consider the round-trip transport time of the plans from the North Beach office to City Hall. All inspections and plan review services will continue as normal.
High-Impact Measures
The city is also deeming the weekends of Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 as high impact periods, and taking the following measures:
Coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables and similar structures on the beach will not be permitted.
The limitation of live or amplified music.
The limitation of traffic routes to prohibit vehicular access to non-residents, and permit access only for residents and those patrons and employees of businesses located in the specific area where traffic routes have been limited.
The establishment of occupancy limits for different segments of beach property,and prohibiting access to those areas that have reached those occupancy limits, in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the general public.
The prohibition of any direct or indirect consumption of alcohol on beach property.
Continued enforcement of the prohibition of smoking marijuana
The implementation of a license plate reader police detail, which may be utilized on eastbound traffic lanes of the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways.
Goodwill Ambassadors
Hundreds of Goodwill Ambassadors will be deployed during the week leading up to the Super Bowl to provide tips and assistance to visitors.
Miami Beach Resident Perk
Miami Beach residents will receive 15% off admission to the Super Bowl Experience 2020 — professional football’s interactive theme park at the Miami Beach Convention Center offering participatory games, youth football clinics and merchandise from NFL Shops.
Tickets must be purchased at the Convention Center Box Office located in the Ocean Drive Ballroom at the northwest corner of Convention Center Drive with proof of residency for the discount.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, Sunday, Jan. 26 and Wednesday, Jan. 29, adult tickets are $20 and will be discounted to $17. On Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, February 1, adult tickets are $40 and will be discounted to $34. Kids ages 12 and under are free on all days. Multi-day tickets are available at the box office.
Need Additional Information?
For additional information, please visit www.MiamiBeachFL.gov/superbowl or call the designated hotline for residents with Super Bowl related questions at 305-604-CITY (2489).