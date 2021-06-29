A New Jersey high school valedictorian was temporarily silenced during commencement remarks by his school principal when he started to talk about his sexual orientation and mental illness.
Now, the Voorhees school district wants a federal agency to review whether it acted improperly by muting Bryce Dershem's microphone and crumpling the paper copy of his speech on the dias before 450 graduates and their families.
Eastern Regional Camden County High School District Superintendent Robert Cloutier says he has directed school district attorney Anthony Padovani "to contact an appropriate government agency to conduct an independent review."
Padovani said he's filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights in Cherry Hill, requesting the agency investigate whether the school district discriminated against Dershem.
When Dershem, 18, stepped to the microphone on June 17 with a bright rainbow LGBTQ Pride flag wrapped around his red graduation gown, he had already been through rounds of negotiations with high school administrators on what he could say.
"I was excited to tell my story; I was nervous," Dershem said. "Nervous because I knew part of the school administrators didn't want me to tell my story, but I couldn't not stay true to myself."
In the June 17 commencement video posted to the Eastern Regional High School website, Dershem opens the ceremony with traditional remarks before transitioning into a story about his high school experience.
"After I came out as queer, I felt so alone," he said. That's when Principal Robert Tull, walked over to the stafe and turned his mic off.
"I didn't know who to turn to," were the last words Dershem said before the mic went silent. The crowd then broke into applause in Dershem's support.
Earlier in the school year, Dershem sought inpatient and outpatient treatment for anorexia, which was written into his speech to encourage others to seek mental health treatment if needed.
After taking away his speech, the principal pointed to a prewritten version and told Dershem he was to read off of that one and nothing else. However, soon after, his classmates began to chant "let him speak'" and somebody handed him another microphone.
This is when Dershem continued his speech from memory.
"As I was saying .... After I came out as queer freshman year, I felt so alone. I didn't know who to turn to for support, for guidance, for a hug. Every day at school, I outwardly smiled while inwardly questioning how we were supposed to link the different facets off of our identities," Dershem said.
He told his classmates and their families of his own mental health difficulties, and the impact of COVID-19 on his mental state.
"If you have struggled, or will struggle, I believe you," he told his classmates. "And I hope you will believe others, too. From a formerly suicidal, formerly anorexic, queer ... one person's life can save a life."
Following the ceremony, Dershem said several classmates and their families thanked him for sharing his story. He especially remembers one mother who said she wished her son was alive to hear his speech.
Dershem said that during the pre-approval editing of his speech, administrators told him his experience with mental health and queerness wouldn't be "relatable" to the student body. Dershem also said one administrator told him he needed to write a speech, not a "therapy session."