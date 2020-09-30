Florida’s Education Commissioner threw a monkey wrench into carefully crafted plans by Miami-Dade County Public Schools when he announced that schools must reopen on Oct. 5. School board members voted unanimously on Sept. 22 to gradually reopen schools for in-person learning starting Oct. 14, after weeks of public debate, scrutiny and a 29-hour-long board meeting punctuated by strong objections from teachers to opening any earlier.
An emergency school board meeting held Tuesday to decide how to handle demands from Tallahassee took place in person, forcing anyone wishing to provide public comment to go downtown to the M-DCPS administration building. The 1 p.m. meeting mobilized the United Teachers of Dade (UTD) into organizing a protest caravan outside.
By 7 p.m. the board voted to roll back the timeline under pressure from Tallahassee, mandating that 22,000 students return on Oct. 5, followed by more on Oct. 7 and 9.
Black teachers and parents seem to be especially opposed to the measure.
“I’m just not too sure that they’ve had enough time to really iron everything out,” said Dwanita Fields, a ninth-grade algebra teacher at Miami Jackson Senior High School. She feels there’s been a lack of planning and guidance.
Although the district’s reopening plan includes mandated facial coverings and social distancing on campus, implementation is still a mystery to many.
“I’m interested to see what those plans are, because as of right now we still don’t know,” Fields said. “I want to trust that the right decisions will be made, but at the same time I don’t want anyone’s health to be jeopardized by going back too soon.”
Jessica Etheridge, a mother of two in Liberty City, is guardedly preparing for her children to return to school. She wants to be sure her kids, ages 5 and 8, will be socially distanced in the classroom, and she’s also taking safety precautions at home.
“I like to give my children sea moss, elkberry and other herbs to boost their immune systems,” Etheridge said.
Although she is fearful her children could still get sick, Eldridge has gradually gotten more comfortable with the idea of their return.
“Initially, I didn’t want to send them to school,” she said, “but now that the cases are going down I feel a little better.”
A recent national survey by The Associated Press and Chalkbeat concluded that school districts with a higher percentage of Black and Latino students were less likely to reopen.
A similar survey conducted by the American Enterprise Institute in June concluded that white parents were twice as likely as parents of color to say they’d feel comfortable sending their children back to school in August or September.
Austine Rolle, a mother of four in Kendall, also said that it was “too soon” to send students back to school.
“A lot of kids aren’t even taking [COVID-19] seriously,” Rolle said. “They call it the plandemic,” a conspiracy theory that contends the pandemic is fake.
Rolle hasn’t been able to return full time to her job as an event staff member for The Cooper Estate, a wedding venue in the Redlands, because of her children’s remote schooling. Although this has financially taxed the family, she doesn’t think the risk is worth it. Her youngest son, who is 11 years old, is immunocompromised.
“I was under the impression that they’d go back maybe by the end of November,” she said. “I’m not too pleased with the remote learning, but there are still a lot of safety concerns for parents.”
Although it seems many Black parents would prefer to continue with remote learning, students tend to be less engaged during remote instruction, according to teachers.
“I’m concerned the students who need the most support might not have the right environment at home to continue with virtual learning,” Fields said.
The safer choice, in terms of slowing the spread of COVID-19, could be dangerous in other ways. Remote learning over an extended period of time may lead to students falling behind.
Students in Miami-Dade have struggled greatly in virtual classrooms.
Cyberattacks during the first week of school caused the district’s online learning platform to crash, leaving students unable to log on. Along with technical difficulties, many are also growing restless from having to stay home all day.
East Durham, an 11th-grader at Miami Beach Senior High School, is worried about his safety, but ultimately looks forward to going back to school.
“The social aspect of school is what I’ve really missed,” he said, “just hanging out with friends and doing extracurricular things such as sports.”
School athletics have been suspended districtwide since March; the school board is currently debating when they’ll resume.
Broward County is in a similar position, since its school board has adopted a reopening timeline that closely reflects Miami-Dade’s.
Sebastian Joseph, a senior at American Heritage School in Plantation, praised the safety measures his school plans to implement and said he wanted to attend in-person classes eventually.
“Online school is just not a good environment,” he said. “My daily schedule for school is waking up at 7 a.m. and then sitting on the same chair for 10 hours. It’s not the most enjoyable thing.”
His mother, Patricia Saintvil-Joseph, is sympathetic toward her son’s wishes, but doesn’t want him to return to school right away. She plans to wait and see how his school’s reopening goes before allowing him to go back.
“From a parent’s standpoint, we want him to enjoy his senior year,” Saintvil-Joseph said. “But at the same time, we need to balance that desire with the reality that if he gets sick, we get sick.”
This story comes to The Miami Times through a collaborative relationship with Florida International University’s Department of Journalism + Media.