One week before the academic school year began in Miami-Dade County through remote learning, the Florida Department of Health accidentally released a report on COVID-19 outbreaks at schools across the state. It revealed that 900 students and staffers have already tested positive during a two-week period in August as schools began or prepared to open.
The cases ranged from child care centers to colleges and included a section that outlined reported infections at elementary, middle and high schools between Aug. 10 and Aug. 23. During that period, 25 school districts had reopened in accordance with a statewide mandate that required schools to offer in-person instruction by the end of the August. The six-page draft document was published briefly online before quickly disappearing.
Department of Health Secretary Scott Rivkees, a Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee who also serves as state surgeon general, requested the report, but late last week DeSantis pushed back against the document compiled by his administration, saying “it was not necessarily accurate” and that it remains under review.
The inadvertent data release took place in the shadow of a legal showdown between the state and Florida’s largest teachers union that ended Friday in a partial win for Gov. Ron DeSantis. A Tallahassee-based appeals court put on hold a Leon County circuit judge’s ruling that said a state mandate for schools to reopen this month amid the coronavirus is unconstitutional.
DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran are battling with teachers unions over the education commissioner’s July 6 emergency order requiring schools to reopen five days a week in August or risk losing state funding.
While the 1st District Court of Appeal agreed to reinstate a stay on Judge Charles Dodson’s ruling, it refused to approve another state request to fast-track the case to the Florida Supreme Court.
Under Friday’s appellate court ruling, final briefs in the case aren’t due until Sept. 9, meaning a decision won’t be finalized until nearly all school districts have reopened.
The appellate court fight comes after Dodson twice last week sided with the Florida Education Association and the Orange County teachers union in lawsuits challenging Corcoran’s order requiring schools to reopen for in-person learning.
The unions argue that Corcoran’s order violates the Florida Constitution’s guarantee of “safe” and “secure” public schools.
After the appeals court put Dodson’s ruling on hold, FEA President Fedrick Ingram released a statement vowing to continue the slugfest.
“We are going to keep fighting because lives are at stake,” Ingram said. “This is not about closing schools or opening schools. This is about allowing local districts to do what is best to protect local families."
Amid the continued legal battle, lawyers for the state also tried to bypass the Tallahassee-based appellate court and have the Florida Supreme Court immediately consider the case. But while both sides backed sending the case to the Supreme Court, the appellate court refused.
The union faces an uphill battle winning at the appellate level or in the Supreme Court because the latter has a conservative-leaning majority of justices, including two who were appointed by DeSantis.
Nearly all of the 67 school districts, which risk losing money if they don’t comply with Corcoran’s mandate, agreed to resume in-person instruction by Monday, Aug. 31. Because Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are coronavirus hot spots, they were exempted from the state mandate.
About 711,000 students are already at their desks and 1.6 million of the state’s 2.8 million children have been signed up for face-to-face classes, according to state education officials.